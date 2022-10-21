They're here! Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine's (Jennifer Tilly) genderfluid spawn Glen/Glenda, that is. Just like their parents, this kiddo knows how to make an entrance, biding their time until the episode before Halloween for USA Network and SYFY's hit Chucky series. Since splitting into two bodies in 2004's Seed of Chucky, Glen and Glenda haven't made their onscreen debut, but Tilly as Tiffany as Jennifer Tilly has been making a huge to-do for their arrival during this second season. Unfortunately, in the previous episode, Tiffany may have accidentally offed a detective and gotten herself into a bit of a mess, leading us into the fourth titled "Death on Denial."

Though Chucky Season 2 began with a Halloween episode, this upcoming one is going to be extra special for fans. Having first taken over the director's chair for the films of his own creation in 2004, creator and showrunner Don Mancini directed "Death on Denial," his first episode since the show's pilot. This brand-new episode will also reintroduce Glen and Glenda to viewers, now played by Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), as well as a few more special guest appearances, in what's being described as an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery.

These first-look images show Watson portraying both Glen and Glenda, the two split identities of Chucky and Tiffany's child. Sporting their father's red hair and their mother's glam style, we'll get to see how this twisted family reunion plays out after the two walked in on their mother mopping up blood in the previous episode. The promo images are all solely focused on "Jennifer Tilly's" home where she's invited guests including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills socialite Sutton Stracke as herself, Tilly's Bound co-stars Joe Pantoliano and Gina Gershon as themselves and Tilly's real-life sister Meg Tilly. Clearly none of them have any idea their friend and sister has been possessed by Tiffany all these years.

Following the events of 1998's Bride of Chucky, when Mancini really upped the meta aspect of the Chucky universe, we found out that the two serial-killing lovers had an estranged child. Having been born in the wake of their parents' death, the so-called seed of Chucky was whisked away to the UK where they were forced to perform for a cruel ventriloquist. Unlike their parents, there was no surface-level bloodlust, but a deep desire to reconnect with their family. Considering that family is Chucky and Tiffany Valentine, Glen/Glenda gained a family and so much more. By the end of the movie - spoilers ahead - the child's personality is split between two human babies who were raised to indulge in whatever their fancy was, whether that be dolls or murder. The return to the series marks the first time in the universe since their conception, if you will.

In the series, Chucky's reign of horror begins again when Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) finds the doll at a yard sale. The second season picked up after Chucky's body count piled high, including most of the parental figures and a good amount of Hackensack, New Jersey. When many of those deaths were pinned on Jake and his friends Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) they were sent to a Catholic reformatory school where the spree sparked up yet again (surprising no one). Meanwhile, Tiffany has the franchise's alum Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) held hostage in Jennifer Tilly's home. Chucky also stars Devon Sawa and Barbara Alyn Woods, and features Alex Vincent and Christine Ellis who also reprise their roles as Andy Barclay and Kyle, respectively.

The fourth episode of Chucky, "Death on Denial," airs on Wednesday, October 26 on USA and SYFY at 9 p.m. EST. Check out the images and promo teaser below:

