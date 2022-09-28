The titular character of SYFY and the USA Network’s Chucky is ready to absolve you of your sins. In four colorfully done promotional images, the main cast of the show’s second season are each sitting behind the doors of a confessional box, unknowingly in for the shock of their lives. With purple, blue, orange, and red lights shining behind them, we see Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Father Bryce (Devon Sawa) with uneasy looks on their faces as the killer doll stands on the other side of the booth with murder in his eyes and a knife in his hand.

In case you’ve been living under a rock and missing our stream of coverage on the show’s upcoming second season, it’s set to take place in a Catholic reformatory school setting. Following the events of the premiere season, viewers will be ushered into the new surroundings alongside the trio of friends. Meanwhile, we’ll see a slew of side stories play out. For Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), the final episodes of last season saw her hitting an ultimate evil low and amputating Nica Pierce’s (Fiona Dourif) limbs to ensure that not only can she never leave her, but that Chucky can’t cause any harm should he possess her again.

For longtime Child’s Play franchise character Andy (Alex Vincent), he was last tossed into a truck filled with possessed Good Guy dolls sent out by Chucky (Brad Dourif) to carry out his plans of world domination. Season 2 will also be a year of introductions and returns as Lachlan Watson will appear for the first time as Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda, and the twice killed-off Sawa returns as an entirely new character — Father Bryce.

Fans will also get to see what the hubbub surrounding a slew of Tilly’s friends and ex-co-stars appearing in promo pieces for the series is all about. From Bound’s Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano to the Liar Liar star’s sister and Academy Award nominee, Meg Tilly, we know the closest of Tilly’s inner circle will appear in the upcoming season. Also included on that guest sheet is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and businesswoman, Sutton Stracke, who will be the second of the current lineup of queens of the Bravo series to appear in a horror piece this Halloween season. Fellow housewife, Kyle Richards will be reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace in the last of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends.

While changes and new plotlines lurk around every corner, recently released trailers, teasers, and images confirm that the series plans to keep up with the lore created over the years through Don Mancini’s Child’s Play universe. Check out the new images below and tune into Chucky Season 2 when it premieres on October 5.