If you thought those behind the upcoming second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky were done with promoting, think again! Over the last week alone, fans have received an official trailer and Season 2 poster, and today, we’re checking out some newly released stills from several episodes of the soon-to-be season. From the show’s second annual Halloween episode, titled “Halloween II”, to photos of new-to-the franchise character Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), and Devon Sawa’s American Horror Story-esque return as a priest, these sneak peeks have it all!

This season will take place in a catholic reformatory school that our leading trio, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) have been shipped off to following the events of the first season. It’s there that they’ll once again encounter the titular murderous doll who’s keeping his eye on his targets.

The images reveal the main characters in their school uniforms, looking as frightened as ever knowing that the halls are being stalked by the possessed Good Guys Doll. Also appearing in a shot for “Halloween II” is the Tiffany doll, who’s getting tied down to a chair by Lexy. Meanwhile, after being killed off not once, but twice during the first season, we’re getting a good look at an almost unrecognizable Sawa donning thick framed glasses and some clerical apparel. Jake and Devon’s relationship is also sure to be a main storyline this year with the duo’s budding romance driving much of the plot during the first season. Though we don’t see a lot of that chemistry in the new lineup of pictures, there is one moment shared between the two from the episode “The Sinners Are Much More Fun.”

Image via USA Network/SYFY

Although they weren’t featured in this batch of photos, we’ve seen a lot of peeks of Jennifer Tilly as herself/Tiffany Valentine and Lachlan Watson as Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda in the trailers and multitude of pictures released by Tilly over the last few weeks and months. This season will also see several of Tilly’s personal friends guest starring in an episode. Included in the lineup will be her sister and Academy Award nominee, Meg Tilly, Bound co-stars Joe Pantoliano and Gina Gershon, and close pal and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Sutton Stracke.

Also set to reprise their roles will be Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Barbara Alyn Woods. New to the franchise’s call sheet will be Tony Nappo (Saw II) and Lara Jean Chorostecki (NBC’s Hannibal).

Check out the images for yourself and prepare to be terrorized when Chucky returns on October 5.

