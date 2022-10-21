The time has finally come. If you’re a Chucky, Bound, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, or Meg Tilly fan — or part of the incredibly unique and beautiful group of folks who find themselves as a combination of all four (I’ve never felt so seen) — this week’s episode of the majorly successful Syfy and USA Network series will not be one to be missed. That’s because Wednesday’s episode will feature both Jennifer Tilly and her sister Meg Tilly, Tilly’s Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, and Beverly Hills queen Sutton Stracke. While we’ve been kept in the lurch surrounding exactly what to expect, a new clip reveals that those closest to Tilly will all find themselves at the center of a murder mystery at Tilly/Tiffany Valentine’s mansion. Included in the suspect list will be Tiffany and Chucky’s doll child come to life, Glen/Glenda (Lachlan Watson).

While it’s been an absolute joy for fans of Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s debut film to know that we’d finally have an on-screen reunion between the trio after all these years, we have Tilly’s clever methods of manipulation to thank. During the show’s panel at this year’s NYCC, the actress revealed that she was approached by Child’s Play franchise creator and self-proclaimed Bound fanatic Don Mancini to bring Tilly’s past co-stars in for one of the episodes.

According to Tilly, she “made a phone call” to both parties, with each being hesitant to make an appearance. Not willing to take that as an answer, Tilly says that she “told Gina that Joey was going to do it, then Gina wanted to do it too because the two of them are so competitive, they squabble like cats and dogs, and they just want to be doing what the other person is doing.” And with that, the two signed on for the episode.

As mentioned, Mancini has always been a huge fan of Bound, something he recently talked about with Entertainment Weekly. During her mic time at NYCC, Tilly commented on the filmmaker’s obsession with the iconic queer film, sharing other times the picture’s influence had made it into a Chucky centered production. “Like, the end of Cult of Chucky when I kiss Nica (Fiona Dourif), and we drive off into the horizon in a red truck, that directly emulates the ending of Bound,” Tilly said.

Piggybacking off that, Mancini mentioned during his interview that “it was always thrilling for [him] to be working with Jennifer Tilly shortly after that film,” adding that bringing the iconic trio back together was “kind of a queer fever dream come true.” As campy as it is a dramatic queer love story, we can definitely see the creative parallels tying Chucky and Bound together.

And through making his dream a reality, we salute Mancini for making many of our dreams come to life by not only reuniting the Bound trifecta, but also bringing in the Academy Award nominated Tilly and Stracke, the Southern belle who’s not afraid to say what’s on her mind, especially when you have a seat at her table. Check out the teaser for this week’s episode of Chucky below and keep scrolling for Season 2’s trailer.