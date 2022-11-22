With the second season of USA Network and Syfy’s Chucky bowing out with its final episode on Wednesday, November 23, fans can look back on an ultra-successful season that did the Child’s Play franchise right. Between the return of both old and new characters, a slew of guest appearances, and a kill count higher than we’ve ever seen, the show’s sophomore season has absolutely delivered for fans. One of the most highly anticipated character returns this time around was for the very long overdue continuation story of Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and Chucky’s (Brad Dourif) set of twins, Glen and Glenda, both of whom were portrayed by Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

The parts were a big one to fill since the fate of the characters hung in the balance following the final moments of 2004’s Seed of Chucky which saw the human versions of the twins being attacked by the severed arm of their father. During a recent interview with USA Insider, Watson chatted about how they tackled the huge roles and how much they loved every second of filming.

Noting that due to the “lore and history” of the franchise, they weren’t forced to “[start] from scratch,” Watson added that building the characters was like “an actor’s playground.” They went on to say that not only were they allowed to develop one character, but they were able to dive into two separate stories, with each twin having their own personality and drive.

Image via USA/SYFY

Aside from the hours spent determining how they would tell Glen and Glenda’s stories, Watson said that even more time was spent in the makeup chair as each take required a full costume and prosthetic change. “There was no way we could shorten it,” they said, adding that the transformation from one sibling to the other was around “an hour and a half total,” with all things costume, wig, and makeup considered. After praising the crew and folks who made the long change-over possible, Watson added that those early days of filming were a “big learning curve” for everyone.

While it’s anyone’s guess as to how Season 2 of Chucky will play out, we’re hoping that Glen and Glenda will make it to the next installment in the story of the killer doll. While nothing has been announced yet as far as a series renewal or Watson’s future involvement, the star had nothing but positive things to say about their time on the set, leading us to believe that should the opportunity present itself, they would be all in. “It was honestly really, really fun,” Watson says, “I had a great time being able to develop these characters.”

Get caught up on the murder, mayhem, and hard work that went into creating Season 2 of Chucky, and don’t forget to tune in for the final episode of Season 2 tomorrow. Check out a Collider interview with franchise creator, Don Mancini below.