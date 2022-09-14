Chucky is on his way back! The October 5th premiere of Season 2 of the USA Network and Syfy series is nigh and to bolster promotions, the studios have dropped an official poster. With more Easter Eggs than we can count, the Good Guy doll sits atop a golden throne, looking as evil as ever.

The ends of the arm rests have the faces of his love, Tiffany Valentine, and their child Glen/Glenda carved into them with Chucky resting his hands on both. Reminiscent of Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne (which is fashioned out of swords), Chucky’s seat is built from various weapons used to slice and dice his victims throughout the franchise. Carved in we can spy a butcher’s cleaver, hammers, and hatchets galore in a picture that reveals more the longer you look. There’s even a callback to the Child’s Play 2 poster with a terrified jack-in-the-box behind the possessed doll’s shoulders. Written at the top of the poster are the words “The Second Coming,” a playful jest that blends the second season with a religious aspect.

Filming for Season 2 of the Don Mancini created series wrapped back in mid-August with the first trailer arriving just a few weeks earlier at the end of July. Since then, fans have been abuzz speculating on what to expect from the return of the sadistic Good Guy doll. When we last left off with the characters, Chucky (Brad Dourif) had seemed to spill more blood than ever before and was laying out a plan for world domination. Longtime victim Andy (Alex Vincent) was being stuffed into a doll-filled truck by a possessed Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), leaving fans wondering as to what his fate will be. Meanwhile, desperate to hang onto a friend for life, the end of Season 1 saw Tiffany amputate Nica’s (Fiona Dourif) limbs. There will also most definitely be more of a blossoming in Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon’s (Björgvin Arnarson) romance during the upcoming season as well as a deeper delve into the backstory of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, the soul inhabiting Chucky.

Image Via Syfy

RELATED: Jennifer Tilly Takes 'Chucky' Fans On a Tour of Tiffany’s Mansion in New Video

Although both of his characters, a set of twins, were killed off in the first season, Devon Sawa will be making a return to the series, but as a different character — something that we’re very excited to see play out. Another highly anticipated return to the Chucky universe will happen with Tiffany and Chucky’s child Glen/Glenda. Last seen in 2004’s Seed of Chucky, it’s been unknown as to what happened to the character. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson will be tackling the role in the upcoming season.

You can check out the Season 2 poster below.