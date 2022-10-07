Even though it’s just the beginning of October, this ghoulish month has already seen a handful of great horror releases. This includes Chucky, who returned for his killer second season this past Wednesday. Season 2 is only one episode in, but it's already off to an explosive start. If you missed the terrifying premiere, then have no fear, because SyFy has posted the episode in its entirety on their YouTube channel.

Without going into spoilers, the second season catches fans back up with Jake, Lexy, and Devon six months after Chucky, Tiffany, and their Good Guy army tried to take over their town in bloody fashion. The first episode of Season 2 sees the trio dealing with that grief in different ways. Both Jake and Devon are trying to keep their romantic relationship going while being with different foster parents, and Lexy is now suffering from a major drug problem. They think Chucky is gone for good, but as we all know, you can’t keep a Good Guy down for long.

This first episode perfectly reestablished the series' gleeful blend of gory horror and the comedy that made films like Bride of Chucky so unique. There were more than a few laugh-out-loud moments that quickly turn into terrorizing horror in this one episode alone. The ending in particular takes no prisoners and sets up a religious centric nightmare that our new favorite horror trio will have to survive through this season.

Image via USA Network/Syfy

RELATED: 'Chucky' Creator Don Mancini Wants to Bring the Killer Doll Back to a Theater Near You

Another cool thing about this series is its references to other iconic horror franchises, and this memorable episode is no different. One of the opening scenes features a POV shot that is very reminiscent of something from a Halloween movi,e while phone calls that Jake gets throughout the first half of the episode are fun homages to Ghostface’s calls in the Scream franchise. The atmosphere is also helped by the fact that this is another Halloween themed episode.

This first episode can make many horror fans rest easy knowing that we’re in for another crazy season of Chucky carnage. What Don Mancini has done with this horror franchise over the last 30+ years has been nothing short of astounding. While the quality of the franchise has varied from movie to movie, this blood-soaked television series is a wonderfully brutal love letter to the entire franchise. Plus Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly are always a delight no matter what kind of genre scenario you put them in.

You can watch the first episode of Chucky Season 2 down below. However, if you still need to catch up on the series before the next new episode, the entire first season is streaming on Peacock along with most of the Child’s Play franchise. New episodes of Chucky are premiering every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on Syfy.