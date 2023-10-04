Chucky, the television spin-off of the iconic horror franchise, is gearing up to premiere its third season. The series brings back Chucky (Brad Dourif) in all his brutal, foul-mouthed glory, and gives him some new layers that make for a spectacularly fun watch. Not to mention the fan-favorites that stop in throughout the show. Season 3 will see Chucky head to the White House for more bloody antics, but before that, let’s refresh our memories with the events of Season 2, shall we?

Chucky Lives On in Season 2

Image via USA Network/Syfy

Season 2 of Chucky kicks off six months after the events of Season 1. Jake (Zackary Arthur) is now living with a foster family, where he has a younger foster brother named Gary (Simon Webster). Things seem to be going well, that is until Jake and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) begin receiving phone calls from Chucky, who tells them he’s outside of Lexy’s (Alicia Alyn Lind) house. By the time they call the police though, Chucky is already gone, leaving the kids on edge.

Lexy and Caroline (Carina Battrick) are now seeing a therapist after the events of Season 1, and in an attempt to help Caroline overcome her newfound fear of dolls, the therapist gifts her a new doll — one that looks like the original Tiffany Doll pre-makeover. Lexy is immediately put on alert by the doll and informs Jake and Devon of the new doll, and the pair soon arrive at her house, staying the night so they can be on the watch for any possessed doll-like antics. Caroline’s new doll proves not to be the problem though, as Gary shows up at Lexy’s house the next day, with Chucky and a homemade bomb in tow. Chucky explains to the kids that the dolls survived the truck crash from the Season 1 finale, and that he lured the three of them to the same location so he could finally kill them all at once.

Things don’t go as planned though and when Chucky is distracted, Devon tases him, causing him to drop the bomb. Gary picks it up and runs off with it, only to be chased by Chucky who detonates the bomb and kills the both of them. Devon, Jake, and Lexy are blamed for the death of Gary and, rather than being sent to juvenile prison, they are instead sent to the Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord — the same boarding school that housed a young Charles Lee Ray.

Season 2 Delivers an Abundance of Chuckys

Shortly after the kids arrive at their new school, a Chucky doll is delivered, and after it’s unboxed it awakens and causes one of the nuns to die of a heart attack. He takes a photo of this, and later when he’s locked in a room with Jake he takes a photo of him too, and then another of Lexy as she does drugs. Jake concludes that this Chucky must be a scout for another one of the dolls, simply gathering information on them to pass forward. This Chucky (who they nickname Scout) refuses to give any information up, so Devon and Jake opt to tie him up and subject him to sensory overload by forcing him to watch gory and horrific clips without rest. After sufficiently overloading him to the point where he becomes sick at the thought of violence, they go to phase two, which is forcing Chucky to watch sweet, happy television programs. This works, and makes Chucky harmless and sweet, a drastic change from his usual self, but it also makes him forget just about everything.

Another Chucky doll is delivered to the school, and this one is bigger, with muscles and a six-pack. The design is rather humorous but the doll itself proves to be incredibly wicked and kills a priest and then Trevor (Jordan Kronis), Lexy’s childhood bully, by punching straight through his chest. Muscle Chucky then threatens Scout Chucky, which results in a fight that Scout Chucky manages to get the upper hand in, incapacitating Muscle Chucky for a little while. Meanwhile, still having Scout Chucky’s phone, Devon, Jake, and Lexy follow clues within it that lead them to a nearby cabin. In it they find a still-alive Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) being tortured by a bald Chucky called “The Colonel.”

Andy Also Lives On in 'Chucky' Season 2

Image via Syfy

Season 1 of Chucky ended with Andy hijacking a truck full of Good Guy dolls in an attempt to thwart Tiffany’s plans. However, his admirable plan is cut short when he’s held at gunpoint by a Tiffany doll, which ends up causing him to drive the truck over a cliff. It’s revealed through a flashback in Season 2 that after the crash, the Chuckys who managed to survive the crash (including The Colonel) dragged Andy to this cabin, where they kept him captive. Also in on this is Lexy and Caroline’s therapist Dr. Mixter (Rosemary Dunsmore) who calls The Colonel “Charlie” and is revealed to have been Charles Lee Ray’s childhood therapist. She offers to help The Colonel kill Devon, Jake, and Lexy.

The kids manage to save Andy after The Colonel and Dr. Mixter leave the cabin, and bring him back to the school where he poses as a homeless man. Father Bryce (Devon Sawa), the school’s headmaster, allows him to stay. Andy informs the kids that after the crash The Colonel went insane and killed the remaining Chucky dolls from the crash. Andy then kills The Colonel, while Dr. Mixter takes Scout Chucky and knocks Andy unconscious. Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), Lexy’s roommate who has been helping our main characters, follows Scout Chucky upstairs in an attempt to help him. However, Scout Chucky, who has been referring to himself as “Good Chucky” since the aversion therapy, briefly snaps and turns evil, resulting in him pushing Nadine out of a window, where she falls to her death.

Is Chucky Growing on Nica in Season 2?

Image via SYFY

Throughout the season, Tiffany is on edge as the police investigate Nica’s (Fiona Dourif) disappearance. Nica has now been Tiffany’s prisoner for a year and taunts her captor by saying Andy is coming to kill her. It is later revealed that Nica and Chucky (whom she’s still possessed by) have come up with a plan to take Tiffany down, a plan that becomes partially thwarted by the arrival of Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), Chucky and Tiffany’s twin children.

Episode 4 of the season, titled “Death On Denial,” is a Tiffany-centric episode in which Glen and Glenda are also a main focus. They believe their mother is really Jennifer Tilly, unaware of the soul transfer Tiffany did in Seed of Chucky that put the real Jennifer Tilly in the Tiffany doll, and reveal they’re throwing her a surprise party, complete with Jennifer Tilly’s real friends and family. After Nica disappears, and the butler turns up dead, Tiffany pretends that she’s hosting a murder mystery party. She keeps up the ruse while searching for Nica throughout the house, only for it to be revealed that Glen knows about Nica and is helping her escape.

A flashback reveals that a few months prior, Glen and Glenda discovered Nica, which resulted in a re-emergence of Chucky within her. During this encounter, the Chucky part of Nica convinces Glenda to help him kill Tiffany. Back in the present though, Glen tries to help Nica escape from the house, but the sight of another dead body (Joe Pantoliano) re-awakens the Chucky in her, and she attempts to shoot Tiffany, before discovering the bullets are gone. Nica soon escapes with the help of Glenda in a car driven by Kyle (Christine Elise), who is revealed to be alive. It’s then revealed that Glenda killed the butler, and Gina Gershon was the one who killed Joe. Glen, who stayed behind when Nica and Glenda escaped, discovers Tiffany’s true identity after walking in on her yelling at the Jennifer Tilly-possessed Tiffany doll, and witnesses her murdering Jennifer’s sister Meg Tilly. She then gives Glen the original Glen/Glenda doll, and the pair burn down the house before leaving with both dolls in hand to find Glenda and Nica.

Chucky Prime Performs an Important Ritual in Season 2

Dr. Mixter reveals that she needs Scout Chucky to free the Chucky within Nica, whom she refers to as “Chucky Prime.” She wants to transfer Chucky Prime into Scout Chucky’s body, but in the process, Chucky enters Father Bryce, which causes him to explode. Dr. Mixter manages to run off with Chucky Prime only to be chased down by Andy who kills Chucky Prime, managing to let Dr. Mixter escape in the process. All seems relatively well until the finale episode reveals that Chucky Prime was able to perform a ritual that allowed him to swap bodies with Dr. Mixter before being killed by Andy. With Chucky Prime now inside the therapist, he retrieves a doll from her office and transfers himself into it.

During the confrontation with Nica at the school, Glen jumps in front of a bullet meant for Tiffany. With their condition worsening by the minute, Glenda and Tiffany decide the only way to save Glen is by transferring their soul into the Glen/Glenda doll. It puts both twins into the doll, and they decide to call themself “G.G” as a result. Tiffany ships G.G. off to England so they can learn about their origins, and then sets her sights on her new plan.

It’s now Christmas Eve, and Lexy invites Jake and Devon to stay at her house for the holiday. Only they’re not the only guests, because both Chucky and Tiffany decide to crash the party. Chucky is there to kill the kids, while Tiffany is searching for Caroline’s doll that received at the beginning of the season from Dr. Mixter. Things go from zero to one hundred real quick, and Chucky brutally kills Lexy’s mom (Barbara Alyn Woods), only to then be killed himself by Lexy — something Tiffany doesn’t even attempt to stop.

Tiffany is wounded by Jake and Devon but they can’t save Caroline, whose mind has been brainwashed by Chucky and now claims that Tiffany is her real mother, which leads to both of them departing with the doll. Tiffany moves herself and Caroline to New York where she receives a call from Nica, who tells her she is coming for revenge. Tiffany tries in vain to transfer her soul into Caroline’s doll, only for it to be revealed that the doll is actually Chucky in disguise. He attacks Tiffany as Caroline smiles creepily at the sight, no doubt setting us up for an eerie and twisted third season.