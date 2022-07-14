Hide your knives! Chucky Season 2 has officially revealed a release date, and we’re expecting the possessed doll to come back with a vengeance. The anticipated sophomore season of the show will drop on USA and Syfy on October 5 at 9 p.m. And although this news comes to us along with a teaser treat from the two networks, we’re sure the titular character has plenty of tricks up his tiny sleeves just in time for the spooky season.

The highly anticipated sophomore followup comes ten months after the premiere season’s finale dropped back in December 2021, something that left a lot of things up in the air. While it pulled together some story arcs and showed that the new-to-the-franchise characters had grown over the debut season, the major question left lies in the fate of the truckload of Good Guy Dolls heading to the airport. And then, of course, there’s the fate of Tiffany Valentine’s (Jennifer Tilly) newly realized bff, Nica (Fiona Dourif), who had her limbs removed by the killer female doll in an attempt to make sure that not only could she never leave, but that Chucky (Brad Dourif) would never again be able to possess Nica to harm his on-again-off-again lover.

While we can expect many of these questions to be answered for us in the beginning episodes of Season 2, there are also new stories on the way. Perhaps most of all, we’re looking forward to the return of a character we haven’t seen in quite some time — Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda. The character, who last appeared in Seed of Chucky, will be making their comeback in the upcoming season, answering the question of what happened to them following the final cliffhanging moments of the 2004 movie. They’ll be played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what new depth and heart they’ll bring to a character like Glen/Glenda. While Season 1 examined queerness and what it meant to live as your true self, it looks like with the addition of Glen/Glenda, Season 2 will do a similar thing with gender identity.

As for the cast, we can expect to see a lot of the same faces, with Tilly, Fiona and Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Barbara Alyn Woods all returning for more child’s play. Although he was killed off (twice, but who’s counting?) in the first season, we'll also see more of Devon Sawa.

Prepare yourself to dive into another murder filled season of the Don Mancini created series when Chucky returns to both Syfy and USA on October 5. Check out the teaser clip below.