Don Mancini, the creator of the original Child's Play franchise, has just unveiled a new teaser poster for the upcoming second season of USA Network and Syfy's spin-off series, Chucky. The first season of Chucky premiered last October to high ratings and rave reviews from critics. Mancini serves as the creator of the show, which saw the return of several familiar faces (and voices) from the franchise including Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise. Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca serves as an executive producer on this series. Chucky was renewed for a second season back in November of last year.

The poster that Mancini tweeted on his official Twitter page is simplistic and right to the point. The title Chucky 2 is plastered across the poster, equipped with glowing red letters that resemble a billboard. Behind the title is a subtle image of the titular killer doll that is easy to miss if a viewer is not paying close enough attention. The rest of the poster is black, and under the title is just the year 2022.

The first season of Chucky followed 13-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who acquired the killer Good Guy doll from a local yard sale in his town. As Chucky wreaks havoc across the town while serving as an unlikely confidant to Jake, people from his past come back to haunt him, as well as serve him. The first season had one of 2021's highest-rated premieres in cable television and currently holds a certified fresh score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is also nominated for Outstanding New TV Series at this year's GLAAD Media Awards. The entire first season of Chucky will be released on Blu-ray on April 12, showcasing several deleted scenes as a special feature.

Not much is currently known about the second season of Chucky, but it has been hinted at by many sources that Chucky and Tiffany's child, Glen/Glenda, who appeared in 2004's Seed of Chucky, will make an appearance this go around. No news has been announced regarding when Chucky's second season will start filming or if it has already, but it is confirmed that fans of the series can catch Season 2 at some point this year. It is being speculated that Chucky will return to the small screen in October, but no official release date has been announced as of late.

Check out the new poster below:

