To the fans, Chucky reportedly had this to say: "You better watch your backs in 2022!"

Get ready for more of everyone’s favorite creepy doll, because the hit USA Network/SYFY series Chucky has been renewed for a second season, coming in 2022. The renewal news was confirmed ahead of the show's Season 1 finale set to air tomorrow, November 30.

The TV series tells the story of what happens when the murderous supernatural doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Chucky is created by Don Mancini, the screenwriter of the original Child’s Play movie and many of its sequels. The series itself serves as a sequel to the seventh film in the Child’s Play franchise Cult of Chucky, which was released in 2017. It's been a major ratings player for USA and its sister network SYFY, reportedly having been watched by an impressive 9.5 million viewers across all platforms in its first season.

Image via SYFY

RELATED: Watch 'Chucky' Turn Fiona Dourif Into Her Dad for the TV Show's Flashback Scenes

The series stars Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Barbara Alyn Woods. It also features appearances by stars of previous installments in the franchise like Alex Vincent, Fiona Dourif, Christine Elise, and Jennifer Tilly.

About the announcement of Chucky’s second season, Mancini had this to say:

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with ‘Chucky,’ Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

Chucky is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by the series and franchise creator Mancini along with David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton.

The Season 1 finale of Chucky will air on Tuesday, November 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on both USA and SYFY. Additionally, all of Season 1 of Chucky will be available to stream on Peacock starting December 1. Check out the video below announcing Chucky's second season coming in 2022:

'Chucky' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the TV Adaptation This is no child’s play!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email