When it comes to the horror genre, there’s one tiny killer that’s proving to be larger-than-life. Now, close to the end of its second season, the USA Network and Syfy series Chucky has slayed a new statistic as it’s managed to land itself with a 95% Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the multiple film-spanning Child’s Play franchise, the series’ rating is the highest number since 2017’s Cult of Chucky nabbed a 78% Certified Fresh from critics. Likewise, long-time fans are fully embracing the Don Mancini-created series as they’ve given it an 88% score. In a world of failed reboots and reimaginings, the Rotten Tomatoes ratings signify a huge milestone for the series and make it incredibly likely that the production will be renewed for a third season.

Clever, witty, and blood-soaked, the second season of Mancini’s Chucky sees its leading trio Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson) sent away to a Catholic reformatory school following the events of the first season. It’s there that they come face-to-face with evil all over again, as Chucky (Brad Dourif) and a slew of other possessed Good Guy Dolls are out for blood. The gang also deals with their personal issues with the Catholic Church, specifically with headmaster Father Bryce (Devon Sawa). And then of course there are other legacy characters including Tiffany Valentine/Jennifer Tilly (Jennifer Tilly), Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), and Kyle (Christine Elise).

There’s a lot to like about Chucky and its second season. Mancini’s writing stays true to his vision for the series while weaving in queer overtones and metaphors for what it’s like growing up in a society that doesn’t embrace you. This season’s addition of Chucky and Tiffany’s twins Glen and Glenda, played by non-binary actor Lachlan Watson, is another terrific example of Mancini’s drive to keep his characters relatable and give viewers a chance to feel represented.

This season also brought audiences the highly anticipated episode “Death on Denial” which saw a dinner party that Tilly’s closest friends and sister attended. In what Mancini referred to as “a queer fever dream,” the episode saw a Tilly-hosted dinner party that included the likes of Joe Pantoliano and Gina Gershon, Tilly’s co-stars from the legendary queer feature Bound; her sister Meg Tilly; and her best pal and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke.

If you’ve checked out the second season of the series, you’ll understand why both audiences and critics are celebrating Chucky with two knives up. With only two episodes left, it’s anyone’s guess as to where the show’s second season will land. Check out a trailer for Chucky Season 2 below.