If you’re a horror fan, then you know that one of the best genre shows around has been Chucky. The iconic killer doll has been slicing up the airwaves on Syfy and the USA Network for the last two seasons, with Season 3 debuting this October. However, if you need to catch up before then, Chucky Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.

Season 1 has been streaming for a while, but since Season 2 ended in November of last year, the only way fans were able to re-watch Chucky’s full blood-soaked sophomore effort was the Blu-ray release. Since Chucky’s TV debut in 2021 the killer doll has become an annual Halloween tradition for fans, with each of the seasons starting in October. Chucky has taken full advantage of the holiday, with each season having a spooky, fun Halloween episode. Season 2 even ended with a Christmas-themed finale that was one for the slasher ages.

‘Chucky’ So Far

Chucky takes place in the franchise’s original continuity and follows a young teen named Jake Wheeler as he discovers the possessed doll at a yard sale. From there Chucky tries to groom Jake into his new killer protégé, but in the end is unsuccessful thanks to the help of his boyfriend Devon and his enemy-turned friend Lexy. Season 1 mainly focused on this trio's struggle, but as the series went on, Chucky reintroduced popular legacy characters like Tiffany, Andy, Nica, and Kyle. It was the near-perfect blend of the dolls' two distinct styles of comedy and slasher horror which made long-time fans very happy. Season 2 upped the ante with the bloody aftermath, sending horror’s new favorite trio to a Catholic school to be cleansed of their sins. This particular season played with the series' LGBTQ+ themes in some pretty compelling ways and added some very morbid religious undertones. It also reintroduced Chucky's children Glen and Glenda into the mix who were last seen in Seed of Chucky.

When’s 'Chucky' Season 3 Releasing?

Chucky Season 3 premieres on Syfy and USA Network October 4, 2023. It will in part focus on Chucky taking over the White House. While horror fans anxiously wait for Season 3, you can stream the first two seasons of Chucky on Peacock.