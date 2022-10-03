It has been over three decades, and we can’t seem to get over Hollywood’s creepiest doll and that’s why Chucky is coming back for another season of murders and mayhem. Started in 2021, the series follows the killer doll in a quiet town in New Jersey, where he goes on a rampage and throws the town into utter chaos by exposing the town’s dark secrets. At the same time, Chucky’s past seems to come to light and reveal his origins.

The Chucky series serves as a sequel to the seventh film in the Child’s Play franchise, Cult of Chucky, and sees the return of Brad Dourif as the voice of the demonic doll. The series also stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones in major roles. Christine Elise and Jennifer Tilly also reprise their roles from the previous movies.

If you are a fan of the franchise, then the spin-off series is a must-watch. Despite all the gory and horrifying events, the series brings back the good old days of slasher, if that’s what excites you. Catch up on the first season, available now for streaming, and you can be ready in time for the all-new second season of the slasher-horror series. On the other hand, if you have never watched anything in the franchise, then Chucky serves as a good starting point for the saga.

Wondering how to catch the killer doll in action? Here’s our handy guide on how, when, and where you can watch Chucky Season 2, when the series returns this fall, making it just in time to plan your Halloween watchlist.

Image via USA Network/SyFy

Related:New Images From 'Chucky' Season 2 Reveal Horror in the Confessional

Chucky Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, simultaneously on Syfy and USA Network and will become available on Peacock the next day.

Where is Chucky Streaming?

Image via USA Network/SyFy

Chucky premiered in October 2021 as a Syfy and USA Network original, releasing on both these networks simultaneously. It is created by Don Mancini, who also created the original Child’s Play franchise. For the television series, Mancini also serves as a producer and executive producer, along with David Kirschner, as well as Nick Antosca, Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund. The first season of the horror series was well-received among fans and critics and earned positive reviews. Within a month of the premiere, in November 2021, the show got a go-ahead for renewal for a second season, slated for a fall 2022 release.

Chucky Season 1 is available for streaming on Syfy.com, as well as on Peacock. You can also catch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, and Spectrum. Fubo TV also carries the first season, but with only 7 episodes out of 8.

How Many Episodes Does Chucky Season 2 Have?

There is no official announcement on the total number of episodes for Chucky Season 2. However, considering season 1 had eight episodes, the second season might also follow suit. Each new episode releases weekly and runs for about 40-55 minutes on average.

Here are the details of the first four episodes –

Episode 1: “Halloween II”, written by Don Mancini, October 5, 2022.

Episode 2: "The Sinners are Much More Fun", written by Mallory Westfall and Don Mancini, October 12, 2022.

Episode 3: "Hail Mary!", written by Nick Zigler and Rachael Paradis, October 19, 2022.

Episode 4: "Death on Denial" written by Alex Delyle & Kim Garland, October 26, 2022

Watch the Chucky Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Chucky Season 2 gives off a classic slasher-thriller vibe with a strong supernatural horror angle. As you would expect, there’s going to be a lot of bloodbaths, chasing, screaming, and haunting, as the spooky, demonic doll gets ready for more killings. The trailer is quite campy, which is also kind of characteristic of this franchise, and resonates with its original narrative from the 80s and 90s.

For short of spoiling the experience of watching it, let’s just say that the second season would be a classic terror fest with jump scares and alarming moments. But since it’s targeted toward a relatively younger audience, it wouldn’t be as disturbing as the more mature content you see in this genre.

Related:'Chucky' Partners With Elysian Brewing for a Killer New Collaboration

Can You Watch Chucky Without Peacock?

Chucky is an NBCUniversal production for Syfy and USA Network, which means it’s also available to watch on the network’s popular streaming service, Peacock.

You can bookmark the show’s landing page on your browser. Otherwise, if you want it on the go, then you can download the app on your Android and iOS devices. Peacock streaming is only available on a subscription basis, which allows you to access almost all content from the NBC network, including original and other aggregated shows, movies, sports, etc. If you already have it on your cable service, you can also avail of a free subscription to Peacock. There are two plans to choose from – the ad-supported, Peacock Premium, for $4.99, and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99. Peacock is also available through other platforms like Apple TV+, Roku, and Fire TV.

If you don’t want to install Peacock, you can also watch Chucky (both seasons) on Syfy.com.

When is Chucky Season 2 Finale?

Image vis Syfy

Since there is no official date on the number of episodes and when all episodes are released, we have to guess that the second season of Chucky will also have eight episodes, released weekly. In that case, you can expect the season finale to arrive sometime around the end of November.

What is Chucky Season 2 About?

Image via USA Network/Syfy

Set in the town of Hackensack, New Jersey, Chucky explores a new set of characters, particularly, a 14-year-old Jake Wheeler, who ends up buying the Good Guy doll at a yard sale. Soon he discovers that the doll is possessed by the spirit of infamous serial killer Charles Lee Ray, known as Chucky in the doll form. Chucky’s sudden appearance in the otherwise idyllic town causes a series of bizarre and shocking murders and makes Jake a suspect.

With majorly a teenage cast, Chucky, though set on a horror premise, also deals with important subjects like sexuality, bullying, adolescent life, and the mental health of teenagers. For instance, in season 1, we see Jake is forced to be homicidal by Chucky while struggling with his feelings for Devon and dealing with his sexuality in a conservative environment, all of which puts him under a lot of stress.

Season 1 sets up the new characters’ arcs, including Jake’s coming out and having a crush on his friend, Devon, and Charles’ past being revealed through flashbacks, including his first kill and how he died, and his soul ending up in the hideous doll. Turns out, he was just like any other kid who ended up becoming the town’s most dreaded killer.

Season 2 takes off straight from where season 1 left. Jake and his friends, Devon and Lexy, who have been Chucky’s targets from the beginning seem to be still haunted and hunted by the killer doll. However, the trio has now been sent off to a catholic reformatory school, to get all straight and narrow, but that doesn’t seem to stop Chucky from making their life a living hell. The second season will also most likely explore the budding relationship between Jake and Devon. On the other end of things, there’s Andy, Chucky’s original owner and arch nemesis, who was captured by the Tiffany doll, Chucky’s lover.

With dozens of murders and disturbing events, Chucky Season 1 left us with a lot of burning questions that will most likely be answered in the new season.