Alright Chucky fans, we’re in the final push for the premiere of Season 2 of the SYFY and USA Network production. Dropping tomorrow, October 5, the wait will finally be over to see how the story from the gruesome and cliff hanging Season 1 will pick up. If you weren’t completely caught up, hopefully you spent the weekend binging SYFY’s presentation of several films from the Child’s Play universe and the debut season of Chucky, but if need be, the first season is currently streaming on Peacock, so get to it! For today’s latest bit of Chucky content, the series’ Twitter has released a message from the red-headed menace himself as well as a teaser containing some bits we haven’t seen before.

Hitting us with the important premiere deets, Chucky (Brad Dourif) gives us the rundown of when we can catch “Halloween II”, the premiere episode of the second season. While the teaser plays out, we’re seeing a lot of bits that we’ve seen before with our returning trio Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) coming to terms with their new surroundings at a Catholic reformatory.

As a voiceover says, "We don’t know how many Chuckys are out there,” we get some of that new footage - a knife slicing through the plastic on a Good Guys Doll box. But, it isn’t the only one. Surrounding it is a long line of packed boxes, presumably on the Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and Andy (Alex Vincent) driven truck that we saw at the tail end of the first season. Another piece of new footage reveals that Chucky’s plan for world domination through possessed doll distribution is in full effect as several Good Guys dolls can be seen creepy-crawling across the top of the truck with knives in their hands and mouths à la swashbuckling pirates. Finally, we see Chucky with a bomb in his hands followed by a massive explosion, leading us to believe that the stakes will be higher than ever in the upcoming season.

From what we’ve seen and read from early reviews so far, Chucky Season 2 promises to be a horrifically well done continuation of the Don Mancini created franchise. Along with the already mentioned returning actors, Christine Elise, Fiona Dourif, and Devon Sawa will all be coming back for the show’s sophomore season. As for new-to-the-franchise faces, we’re going to see Lachlan Watson appear as Chucky and Tiffany’s child Glen/Glenda, who we met many years ago, but haven’t heard from in nearly two decades. There’s also going to be a gathering of Tilly pals including her sister and Academy Award nominated actress Meg Tilly, her Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, and her bff and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke.

Lock your doors, hide your knives, and get ready to take in the next chapter when Chucky Season 2 premieres TOMORROW! You can check out the new clip below.