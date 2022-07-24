Following a whirlwind of announcements that are sure to keep the internet busy for some time, Syfy followed up at San Diego Comic-Con with a new trailer for the upcoming second season of their hit spin-off series Chucky. Though the show ultimately pulled out of SDCC, series creator Don Mancini made sure fans of the horror icon got their fill, revealing a teaser showcasing the doll's awaited return, as well as the arrival of Glen/Glenda, the gender-fluid child of Chucky and Tiffany played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson.

The new trailer is the best look yet at the story and setting for the upcoming second season. Following the gruesome events of Season 1, the trio of Jake Wheeler (Zachary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) wind up in a brand-new setting where Chucky (Brad Dourif) will torture them - a Catholic school. Although the faculty doesn't buy their story of a sentient, murderous Good Guy doll, it's not long before they learn to believe otherwise as Chucky finds a way to get to them. Once a Good Guy doll shows up gift-wrapped for the school, all hell breaks loose as he strangles a priest with his own rosary and scares a nun with the instant classic one-liner "Hi, I'm Chucky. Wanna pray?" The murderous doll clearly has big plans for this season as we also get a glimpse of a row of Good Guy dolls breaking free from their boxes with knives in hand.

While much of the trailer is meant to set up Chucky's return and the setting for the new season, undoubtedly one of the most exciting moments for fans of the franchise is the tease of Watson's Glen/Glenda. This marks the first time the character has been on-screen since Seed of Chucky back in 2004 and their re-entry into the franchise opens up loads of possibilities for the themes of Season 2. They re-enter the scene in style, driving up in a pink car with a they/them California license plate before being welcomed home by Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly).

The first season of Chucky followed Jake who unwittingly invites evil into his hometown of Hackensack after purchasing an old Good Guy doll from a garage sale. Chucky crossed paths with old allies and new foes alike, all in the process of causing mayhem in the town and launching a plan to invade children's hospitals all over America for maximum carnage. While the finer details of the upcoming season are still under wraps, it seems he's none too happy about his plot being foiled, putting Jake and company firmly in his crosshair no matter where they go.

Season 2 will also see the return of Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Barbara Alyn Woods along with the twice murdered Devon Sawa. Horror veterans Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Sutton Stracke are also set to join the storied franchise.

Chucky returns to wreak havoc once more on October 5, just in time for Halloween. Check out the trailer below.