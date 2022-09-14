We’re heading off to Catholic school juvie in a brand-new trailer for USA Network and SYFY’s Season 2 of Chucky. Just when they thought life couldn’t get any worse, it looks like Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will be under the watchful eye of some homophobic nuns and priests in the upcoming season. There, the trio will come to find out that things are going to be made infinitely worse by the multiplication of Chucky (Brad Dourif) that will see the little terror’s possession spread to a massive amount of Good Guy dolls, many of whom received knives during their orientation.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) is making a proper homecoming for her beloved children Glen/Glenda (Lachlan Wilson) after not seeing them in (presumably) eighteen years. It’s there that they’ll find their mother’s hidden secret — an amputated Nica (Fiona Dourif) — who’s been held captive by Tiffany for over a year. While we don't get more than a split second view of the original child-turned-adult victim of Chucky’s harassment, Andy (Alex Vincent), we do see him dramatically steering a truck — presumably the one full of Good Guy dolls that he was being held captive in at the end of Season 1. Through all the stabs, murder, and mayhem, comedy prevails in the series based off the Don Mancini created universe. One key person missing from the trailer is Devon Sawa who, despite being killed off twice during Season 1, is returning in a new role for Season 2.

After the first season drew in fans by the droves to see what Chucky was getting himself into next, it was clear to the networks that they had a hit on their hands, quickly renewing the series for a second season. While we’ve caught several teasers and images, including a freshly released poster dropped today, this trailer has delivered the most information plot-wise on the sophomore season. Along with the usual promotional materials one would expect when gearing up for the return of a series, franchise star, Tilly has kept fans abreast on all things Chucky production. From the cast’s first day back on set to the day filming wrapped, and beyond, Tilly has been our high heels on the ground when it comes to production.

Image via USA Network/SyFy

RELATED: 7 Must-Watch Shows & Movies Releasing In Time For Halloween

You can check out the brand-new trailer below and prepare to hide your knives, baseball bats, and any other item that could be used against you when Chucky returns to television screens everywhere via USA Network and SYFY on October 5.