When it comes to keeping Chucky fans flooded with behind-the-scenes content, there’s no one more up to the task than long-time franchise star Jennifer Tilly. During production for the show’s second season, the Liar Liar star shared a multitude of images, casting reveals, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and teasers giving fans an all access pass to the set of their favorite show. Today, she’s at it again in a newly shared Twitter post that sees one of the most heartbreaking scenes (so far) from Season 2 come to life.

In the clip, Tilly shares a look at franchise creator Don Mancini and puppeteer guru Tony Gardner discussing how to make the Tiffany doll react to some exciting news. The shot is from last week’s episode, “Doll on Doll,” that saw the return guest appearance of Tilly’s real life sister, Meg Tilly. In the scene, Tiffany (who’s housing the soul of Jennifer Tilly) finds out that her beloved sister, who she hasn’t set eyes on in years, is in her home. Mancini and Gardner chat about how best to carry out the scene and when to have the Tiffany doll stand up from her seated position inside the cage where she’s being held hostage. After ironing out the details, the direction “puppets ready” is called before the backstage look cuts out.

The episode is a continuation of the previous episode titled “Death on Denial” that saw Meg Tilly attending a dinner party at Jennifer Tilly’s house alongside the latter’s former Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, as well as her close friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke. In what turns into a murder mystery, Tilly/Tiffany is hosting the dinner for the return of Tiffany and Chucky’s children, Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson). After Mancini teased that some guests would be returning for the follow-up episode, it was a pleasure to see the Tilly sisters reunited one more time.

Image via USA/SYFY

Since Child’s Play hit theaters in 1988, the folks behind the creation of the killer doll have been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in puppeteering and animatronic design. After lending his talents to countless productions including Hocus Pocus and Batman & Robin, Gardner teamed up with Mancini for 2004’s Seed of Chucky and has been with the franchise ever since. Just yesterday, news broke that Living With Chucky, a documentary created by Gardner’s daughter Kyra Elise Gardner would be arriving on Screambox and digital early next year. The Child’s Play-centered film will follow the 30+ year-old franchise that’s spanned multiple films, the currently running Syfy and USA Network series, comic books, and video games and aims to tell the story of those who’ve brought our favorite friend to the end to life, as well as the families who supported them.

Check out Tilly’s behind-the-scenes look below and keep scrolling for the show’s Season 2 trailer.