If there’s one person that fans of Syfy and USA Network’s Chucky can count on for all the insider tea, it’s our queen, Jennifer Tilly. The actress has been more than gracious when it comes to the behind-the-scenes material she’s been sharing while we sharpen our knives for Season 2. From views of a shrine to the actress, to revealing when filming on the highly anticipated follow-up season was a wrap, there’s nothing Tilly has loved more over the past few months than announcing updates from the rooftops for all to hear.

In a recent Twitter post, the Bound actress took followers on a backstage tour revealing the inside of her character’s mansion. Forever keeping us guessing, Tilly introduces herself as “Jennifer Tilly,” but mentions that she could also be her other Chucky character, Tiffany Valentine - who knows! A little leary, the camera crew steps in to see what other treats await us.

A true national treasure and excellent hostess, Tilly takes viewers step-by-step through the sprawling mansion from closets to parlors, making sure to show us the massive booze collection ready to greet visitors swinging by for a drink … or a longer stay. We even get a sneak peek into some of the design inspiration that went into creating one of the rooms from the production designer himself, John Dondterman. All in all, the house tour is a real treat from the gem of an actress.

Announced back in November 2021, the hit series was quickly renewed for a second season following the major success of its premiere year. The show’s debut season pulled us back into the world of the maniacal serial killer doll after he was discovered by teenager Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur). Universe creator Don Mancini is the brains behind the series and keeps it campy, horror filled, and fun all while tackling heavy hitting issues including homophobia and child abuse.

The series does a wonderful job of mixing the old with the new as Mancini brought back original cast members such as Brad Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Fiona Dourif, and Tilly while mixing in a fresh lineup including Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Devon Sawa, the latter of whom was killed off twice in the first season, but will be back for more in Season 2. Meanwhile, we can expect to see Lachlan Watson stepping into the role of Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda as the character is posed to make a comeback after almost two decades on the shelf.

If her hope was to stoke excitement for the return of the sadistic, knife wielding pint sized maniac, Tilly is doing an excellent job. Check out the house tour below and lock your doors, hide your knives, and hunker down when Chucky returns to screens everywhere on October 5.