To say the promo push for Season 2 of USA Network and SYFY’s Chucky was stacked would be an understatement. When production wasn’t hitting us with posters and trailers galore, stars like Jennifer Tilly were raising hell with featurettes, behind-the-scenes images, and big announcements. We’re happy to report that all the hard work and dedication has paid off as the viewership numbers for the show’s sophomore season are bursting through the roof.

Since the first episode landed on both networks on October 5, it’s reached a whopping 4.6 million views. This number reflects those tuning in on all platforms as well as folks who needed to watch it one … or several more times. On opening night, 335,000 viewers dialed (old school!) into SYFY to catch it live, with 320,000 checking it out on USA. When you do the math, folks must’ve been sharing their love for the series as a giant number of its watches came from after its debut - somewhere to the tune of 4 million.

The success of Chucky’s followup season doesn’t come as a complete shock as the franchise is over 30-years old. What started as a feature length dynasty easily transitioned into a television hit with news of a renewal arriving back in November 2021. Part of the reason we believe the production to be such a fan favorite is because they keep things classic by bringing back the same actors and characters project after project. Making the move from the big screen to the small was Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Tilly who have all held major roles in the Child’s Play film franchise. Along with the same talent, Chucky’s creator, Don Mancini has been along for the ride, continuing with the classic campy horror tone we all know and love.

RELATED: Battle of the Besties: 'M3GAN' Starts a Twitter Beef With 'Chucky'

The second season of Chucky picks up with Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) being shipped off to a Catholic reformatory school where they soon discover that the killer doll is back from the dead (again!) and ready for more deadly fun and games. As we mentioned, Mancini loves working with past collaborators, as he’s reintroduced Devon Sawa as a priest after being killed off twice during the first season. There’s also been the long-awaited return of Chucky and Tiffany’s (Tilly) child Glen/Glenda who now appears as two separate teenagers played by Lachlan Watson.

With their boasting of such incredible viewership numbers this early on into the second season, we’re certainly expecting the announcement of a Season 3 renewal to be made sometime in the near future. And if Mancini is reading this, we wouldn’t mind some Chucky centered double trouble, simultaneously taking things back to the big screen.

New episodes of Chucky air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. C. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below.