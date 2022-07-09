Based on the notable horror films from the Child's Play franchise and beyond, Season 1 of the Chucky series took Syfy by storm when it debuted in Fall 2021. Wrangling up 4.4 million viewers during the series premiere alone, the show was immediately renewed for a Season 2.

Between its megastar cast of actors old and new, commitment to original storylines, and references to other beloved horror films only the biggest scary movie fans would recognize, fans are in for another wild ride with their favorite murderous doll in the show's second season.

When Did Filming Begin?

After being filmed from March to August 2021, Season 1 of Chucky premiered just in time for Halloween on October 12th, with the season finale airing on November 30th, and was promptly followed by an announcement for an upcoming Season 2.

Similarly to the first season, Season 2 of the series began filming in Toronto in April 2022 and is scheduled to conclude in August 2022. Season 2 had begun being written by headwriter Don Manchini immediately after renewal.

The Returning Cast

Image Via Syfy

While fans of the franchise were delighted to see the familiar faces of Alex Vincent's Andy from the film that started it all and Jennifer Tilly, who joined the franchise as Tiffany in 1998's Bride of Chucky - as well as hear the familiar voice of Brad Douriff's Chucky - a new cast of talented youngsters were also welcomed to the scene for the series.

Returning in Season 2 are three teen leads: Zachary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans and 2022 Daytime Emmy nominee Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross. After his character's death in Season 1, it's unknown whether Junior Wheeler's portrayer Teo Briones will be returning, the same way Devon Sawa will be back as a brand-new character after both of his characters' deaths in the first season.

New Cast Members

Image via Universal Pictures

Along with the returning cast, a slew of new cast members have been added to the horror series for Season 2. Kicking off the new additions is Meg Tilly, the real-life sister of Chucky star Jennifer Tilly. While it's unknown what character Meg Tilly will play, it won't be the first time the show kept it all in the family. In Season 1, Brad Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona Dourif portrayed the human version of her father's legendary character Charles Lee Ray.

The show also teamed up mother-daughter acting duo Alyvia Alyn Lind and Barbara Alyn Woods, who is set to return as Mayor Michelle Cross, along with several more new cast members familiar with the horror genre, including Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano of Bound(which also starred Jennifer Tilly), Tony Nappo of Saw II, Lara Jean Chorostecki of Hannibaland Sutton Stracke of reality showReal Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Season 2 Plot

Image Via Syfy

While Chucky wrapped a lot of things up within its eight-episode first season - from Jake's coming out to Chucky's disturbing backstory to dozens of murders - the finale also left a lot of unanswered questions, with the fate of some beloved characters unknown.

Season 2 was set up perfectly to reveal what happened to Andy after ending up in a doll-filled truck and being held at gunpoint by a possessed Tiffany doll. The new season will also likely include the fate of Jake and Devon's relationship, as well as what will happen to Nica, who has been amputated and held hostage by Tiffany, whose soul possesses a fictionalized version of Jennifer Tilly.

Glen/Glenda's Debut

It was an unexpected bit of comedic relief amid the stabbings and murders Chucky and Tiffany got up to in Seed of Chucky when a package arrived and the couple find out they have a child. After arguing over the doll child's gender, Chucky calls him Glen while Tiffany refers to her as Glenda. Because of this, the character identifies as genderfluid.

Chucky already supplied plenty of much-needed LGBTQ+ representation with the budding romance between main characters Jake and Devon, but when Chucky tells Jake about his "queer kid," fans shot up from their seats at the possibility of Glen/Glenda joining the show. Tilly revealed on Twitter that playing her character's child will be nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson, best known for their portrayal of transgender character Theo Putnam on Netflix'sThe Chilling Adventures of Sabrinafor the show's four-season run.

When And Where To Watch

Chucky Season 1 aired in Fall 2021 on both Syfy and USA Network, as well as continues to stream on Peacock among the streaming service's many horror options, despite recently removing the Child's Play films from their catalog. The show launched in time for Halloween and even included the spooky holiday in an episode, during which Chucky found himself trick-or-treating with a Hello Kitty mask.

While an official premiere date hasn't been announced yet, Season 2 of Chucky is set to air on Syfy and USA Network in Fall 2022, once again just in time for the spooky season, while a Season 3 is rumored for some time in 2023.

