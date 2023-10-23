The Big Picture In the world of Chucky and the Child's Play franchise, no character is safe and viewers can expect unexpected deaths.

The death of Miss Fairchild is meant to be shocking and emotionally impactful, showing that the writers are using it as a story point rather than mere shock value.

The death of Miss Fairchild serves as a catalyst for the characters' mission to infiltrate the White House and capture Chucky, leading to further galvanization of their efforts.

Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Chucky.

In the world of Chucky and the Child’s Play franchise, no one is safe. There are no rules that keep the heroes alive and audiences can always expect the unexpected - which is to say that Don Mancini and the rest of his team will likely kill off any character that viewers feel connected to. While the first season saw the double death of Devon Sawa as a set of morally questionable twin brothers, the possessed Good Guys Doll (voiced by Brad Dourif) has sliced his way through parents, fellow students, and friends (RIP Bella Higginbotham’s Nadine) during the show’s three-season run. If you, like Collider’s Britta DeVore, were completely caught off guard when the season’s second episode, saw the death of Annie Briggs’ Miss Fairchild, the show’s executive producer has some words for you.

In a recent interview with DeVore, Chucky’s executive producer spoke about Miss Fairchild’s death by American flag saying, “That death is supposed to be shocking. It’s a beloved character,” adding that both he and “Don [Mancini] would take [the fans’ shock] as a compliment because there’s so many people who get killed on this show, or frankly any horror movie or TV series, and it’s barely even a story point. It sort of doesn’t even register.”

Explaining that none of the kills in Chucky are meant to be based on a “shock value” standpoint, Hedlund continues, “So if it’s shocking and you’re emotionally connected to that character and you feel something, again, I just think that that’s a huge credit to Don and the writers for using this moment as just a way to not necessarily get at the audience for the sake of it being exploitation or shock value, but it’s really a story point for our three amigos, and a catalyst for what they’re gonna do next by trying to infiltrate the White House, and now further galvanize themselves to capture Chucky.”

Chucky Season 3 So Far

So far this season, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) have made their way to Washington, D.C. to hunt down the killer doll at the most secured home in America - the White House. Coming along for the ride is the kids’ biology teacher-turned-guardian, Miss Fairchild who met a gruesome suffocation death while on the hunt for Chucky. With the midseason finale airing this Wednesday, we’re sure that Chucky will be serving up some more bloody surprises.

