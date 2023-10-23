The Big Picture Don Mancini and his team have remained loyal to puppeteering for over 30 years, making it an integral part of the Chucky franchise.

While many productions have leaned on technology to bring their non-human characters to life, Don Mancini and his team have stayed true to the art of puppeteering for over 30 years. Since introducing the serial killer-possessed Good Guys Doll known as Chucky in 1988’s Child’s Play, the craft has been just as big a part of the franchise as the slasher’s ever-growing kill count. In an interview with Collider’s Britta DeVore, Chucky's executive producer, Alex Hedlund gave some insight into the performers tasked with bringing Chucky to life.

“At any given moment, there may be up to, you know, six to eight people doing some kind of performative action, and that is everything from, you know, one person is controlling the eyes and doing the facial movements and then somebody else is doing the bodywork and someone else is doing the stabbing,” Hedlund explains. Driving home the fact that the team of puppeteers is also a talented group of actors, Hedlund continues, “I think what’s really important is to emphasize and really give credit to Tony Gardner and his entire team. They are SAG, they are in the guild, and they are actors. They are actually rendering that performance. It all starts with Don [Mancini] and what the writers have sort of created on the page, and obviously, Brad Dourif is a legend, his verbal performance is so iconic, but bringing that body to life and rendering that performance, it’s a physical doll, and we just paint out the puppeteers in post.”

In an industry dominated by CGI and other forms of special effects, Hedlund says, “There’s nothing that’s CGI about those body movements. That is literally a puppet that is being controlled.” Touching on what can only be described as a hive mind between the performers, Hedlund continues, “It can be very frustrating because it’s obviously the symphony of all those things being timed correctly. It can be a real challenge, but I mean, those puppeteers have it down to a science. It’s amazing to sort of watch from the sidelines as they can sort of tweak something.”

Image Via SYFY

Pulling the Strings

From a change in the eyebrow or a different expression, Hedlund says that the incredibly talented team can do it all and that he sees how much it helps the actors’ performances. “I would say that, just as a blanket statement, I think the cast really prefers and enjoys the interaction with Chucky and the puppeteers because it’s something literal to react to. And when you hear Brad’s voiceover in the background delivering those lines amidst this performance, it all just comes together. It’s a bit of a magic act, but again, as a fan, you’re kind of seeing it happen in real time, and it’s so exciting.”

Catch the magic for yourself as the first three episodes of Season 3 of Chucky are now streaming on Peacock with the mid-season finale arriving on Wednesday, October 25 to Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock. Check out the trailer below.