Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Chucky.

The Big Picture Chucky's third season pushes the boundaries of violence and language, with the creative team being able to use swearing and include audacious kills.

The team behind Chucky had to create a fake American flag for a gruesome scene, as using the real flag for desecration is not allowed.

Despite some restrictions, nothing is off the table for the Chucky team when it comes to delivering shocking and gruesome moments on the show.

When fans of Don Mancini’s Child’s Play franchise sit back and think about it, the original 1988 film was really the tamest they have come. Sure, there are plenty of brutal kills by the possessed doll, Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), but since then, Mancini and his team have pushed the envelope on the franchise’s slashes and explosions, finding some very creative ways to let Chucky do his thing. During a recent interview with Chucky's executive producer, Alex Hedlund, Collider’s Britta DeVore got curious about what the biggest thing the creative team has been able to get away with - so far - during the show’s current third season.

“I think, given that it’s a third season, maybe I’m just so used to it, but I think we had a much easier time this year,” Hedlund says. “There were always concerns about whether we were gonna be able to use swearing in the first season, and, you know, we definitely get our 10 F-bombs per episode. Love doing that.” Moving the sadistic character from the big screen to the small one certainly posed some questions and challenges for the team behind the franchise with what they were able to get away with on network TV both in violence and language. But, as any fan of the show will know, Chucky is just as foul-mouthed as ever.

Explaining how Syfy and USA Network have worked with the team in transferring Chucky’s brutality and bloodlust into series form, Hedlund adds,

In terms of the violence and the gore, I don’t think we’ve ever had an issue. It is pretty out there. Those kills are pretty audacious by design. That’s what makes it really fun, and there’s never been an issue.

Pushing the Boundaries of Season 3

But, one moment does stick out to Hedlund as one that they almost didn’t get away with. Season 3 sees the shocking moment in which Miss Fairchild (Annie M. Briggs) meets a brutal demise when she finds herself on the wrong end of the American flag. “That is not an actual American flag that is wrapped around Miss Fairchild’s head,” Hedlund explains,

They were pretty strict about what you can do with the American flag, and any desecration of that is a non-starter, so that is a prop flag. It is designed to look like an American flag, but if you were to unfurl it, you will see that it doesn’t have the allotted stripes and stars. It is the same sort of color palette, and in the close-ups, it does the trick, but we basically had to create this fake flag in order to shoot that sequence.

But, outside insulting the country by flag desecration, it seems that nothing is really off the table for the Chucky team. Catch up on the first three episodes of Chucky Season 3 now streaming on Peacock and tune in on Wednesday, October 25 for the midseason finale. Check out the trailer below and find out more here.