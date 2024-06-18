The Big Picture Pre-order Chucky Season 3 for Blu-ray or DVD now to relive the bloody good time with the killer doll.

Everyone’s favorite friend ‘til the end is slashing his way onto Blu-ray and DVD as fans can now place their pre-orders for Syfy and USA Network’s third season of Chucky. As of right now, no special features have been revealed, but audiences can plan to relive the bloody good time that the titular killer doll (voiced by Brad Dourif) had while roaming the halls of the White House in the latest batch of episodes. Eager buyers will need to wait about a month and a half for the item to ship as its official release date is August 13, but ensure that your pal is on the way by slamming that pre-order button today.

Season 3 of Chucky came to a dramatic close back in May after a season filled with chaos, crafty kills, and plenty of cheeky one-liners from the red-headed murderous doll. Leaving the town of Hackensack, New Jersey behind, Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), Jake (Zackary Arthur), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) follow the demonic doll to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to find Lexy’s younger sister, Caroline (Carina Battrick), and return her to safety. Enjoying his new digs among the first family, Chucky’s easy breezy lifestyle is soon flipped upside down when he begins aging at a rapid pace. The season centers around the trio’s inner dynamics, their attempts to get into the White House, and Chucky’s end-of-life crisis. The shocking final moments set up the yet-to-be-greenlit fourth season perfectly with Chucky and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) driving off into the sunset with Caroline behind the wheel. Oh yeah, and John Waters delivers one of the creepiest and campiest performances of his life - which is saying a lot.

Managing to go above and beyond, Don Mancini and his creative team squeezed plenty of creative kills into Season 3 and also nabbed a slew of fun cameos like the aforementioned Waters. Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson appeared as a taxi driver who met his end in a gory scene involving an umbrella, while the trio’s teacher-turned-guardian, Miss Fairchild (Annie M. Briggs) was suffocated by freedom. Portraying two characters just as he did during the show’s debut season, Devon Sawa was again killed off twice, while an iconic moment saw the return of Dourif in the flesh as Charles Lee Ray for the first time since 1988’s Child’s Play.

What’s Next For ‘Chucky’?

If you follow any of the stars of the series on social media, you’ll know there is a movement to renew Chucky for a fourth season. As of right now, the USA Network and Syfy series (which streams on Peacock), hasn’t announced any plans to move forward with another chapter in the story, raising alarm bells for its devoted fandom. With the cliffhanger on which Season 3 was left, we need answers as soon as possible.

Head over to Amazon to pre-order Chucky Season 3 on Blu-ray or DVD now, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates surrounding the show’s hopeful Season 4 return.