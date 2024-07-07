The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 Blu-ray steelbook announced with exclusive artwork and content.

For the past three seasons, Chucky has been one of the shows on television. The Syfy continuation of the classic slasher series has pushed this iconic killer doll to new heights with a ton of creative blood-soaked madness, horror homages, and fun performances from its stellar ensemble cast. The series just wrapped up its third season this past spring and, while horror fans anxiously wait for renewal news, it was announced last month that the franchise's latest killing spree will be coming to Blu-ray and DVD later this summer. In addition, Season 3 will be getting a fancy new steelbook alongside the standard release.

The Zavvi exclusive Blu-ray steelbook will include all eight episodes from Season 3 and deleted scenes. The artwork for the steelbook features two of the latest season’s posters. The front has Chucky standing in front of the presidential podium for a big press conference, while the back has the over-sized demonic doll hovering high above the White House ready to spill some blood in those coveted halls. The inside artwork features an extreme close-up of Chucky with a sinister look on his face. If that wasn’t enough Good Guy love for Chucky fans, this release also comes with four art cards featuring Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Jake (Zackary Arthur), Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), President Collins (Devon Sawa), and Chucky (Brad Dourif).

What’s ‘Chucky’ Season 3 About?

After disgracing his god Damballa by inadvertently practicing Christianity last season, Chucky is dying. He’s rapidly aging. To stop this, Chucky has to prove himself and start a whole new blood-red murder spree. This takes him to the White House as he tries to enact world domination while terrorizing the President's family in the process. For our heroes Jake, Devon, and Lexy, they have to track down Chucky to find the latter’s younger sister, Caroline, before it's too late. Caroline, at the end of Season 2, was revealed to be Chucky’s new deadly pupil. As for Chucky’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany, she’s been arrested and receives the death penalty for her crimes in the first two seasons. This season had to juggle a lot of different storylines and characters, but it was another thrilling ride that left most horror fans shocked. Creator Don Mancini has never been afraid to take risks when it comes to the stories in Chucky, but Season 3, with its political undertones and gory buffet of kills, may be the franchise’s biggest accomplishment to date.

All three seasons of Chucky are currently streaming on Peacock. While the normal Blu-ray/DVD editions of Season 3 are releasing on August 13, this new Blu-ray steelbook will be releasing a month later on September 30. You can pre-order it now on Zavvi’s website for $38.99 USD. The trailer for Season 3 can be viewed below.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

