The Big Picture Chucky has been resurrected in lots of crazy ways, but Season 3 of Chucky just brought him back in the most unexpected way.

Chucky dies but returns in his human ghost form, proving he's inescapable.

Chucky's new form could change not only the show, but the Child's Play franchise as a whole.

Chucky is a hilariously weird franchise at times. It has its moments where it’s genuinely scary, but it also has moments that make you laugh out loud. The later films leaned more into the comedy side of things, and the TV series has perfected a hearty balance of the two. And then Season 3 came along and things sort of went off the rails, but not in a bad way. Not many franchises have the ability to go where Chucky does from time to time. Sure the odd funny moment can be thrown in without many eyebrows being raised, but for the most part things are played pretty straightforwardly in the horror genre, especially with longstanding franchises. Chucky is on another level though. The franchise has always introduced ideas and storylines that are so absurd they shouldn’t work, and yet they always do. Like Chucky (Brad Dourif) getting married to his longtime love and co-conspirator Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), and later having babies with her. Or in a more recent example, somehow managing to infiltrate the White House. Chucky never fails to entertain.

The sixth episode of Season 3, titled “Panic Room”, allows Chucky uninhibited freedom to do his thing. And the thing he wants to do most? Start World War III. Naturally. And he’s almost successful. But as we’ve been slowly seeing throughout the season, Chucky is dying. And not like he has before where he comes back in a new doll form. No. He’s dying for real this time. A slow, unavoidable death with no hope of reincarnation. Or at least, that’s what he was told. But when Chucky meets his inevitable end in “Panic Room”, he does reincarnate. But this isn’t any ordinary reincarnation. It is, however, the craziest one yet.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Seasons 3

Chucky Has Finally Been Defeated

As we discovered in an earlier episode, Chucky is dying. And though he’s died countless times before, this time is different. Much different. Due to his exorcism in Season 2, Damballa has abandoned him and when he dies, that’s it for him. There will be no coming back in another vessel. Chucky will be defeated for good. More than that though, this time he’s visibly aging, and he's growing weaker; constantly coughing and struggling to catch his breath. When his last-ditch effort to reverse his curse doesn’t pan out, Chucky calls Tiffany who tells him to take as many people with him on the way out as he can. What this means to Chucky? Get control of nuclear warfare. He manages to get into the control room by way of holding people at gunpoint or just plain shooting them when they get in his way. And when he does, he orders nukes to be released on Moscow, Pyongyang, and the North Pole. His reasoning is that he wants any kids who survive to know that Santa Claus isn’t real. Which is especially evil, even for Chucky.

But before the nukes can be released, Chucky is shot through the chest and seemingly dies. The kids and the White House staff are able to call off the nukes before they’re released, but just before they can call off the one for the North Pole, Chucky, with his dying breath, utters his final words: “Fuck Santa.” And hits the button that releases the nuke. Just as soon as the nuke hits, Chucky literally disintegrates before everyone’s eyes. There’s really no chance of him coming back. After all, there’s no body to be resurrected via voodoo or light night strikes, or any of the other hilarious ways Chucky’s been brought back. He’s finished, and there’s no way he can come back now. At least… that’s how it seems at first. But Chucky had one more surprise left up its sleeve, and it may just change the trajectory of the show, and the franchise as a whole.

Chucky Lives On… Sort Of

With Chucky dead, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is left distraught as he was the only one who could tell her where her sister Caroline (Carina Battrick) is. Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) comfort her and promise that they’ll find Caroline somehow. But as the friends decompress from the insanity of the episode’s events, the camera pans out of the room and into the hall. There stands a ghost, wearing an eerily familiar outfit. Suddenly it becomes clear. It’s Chucky, or rather, it’s Charles Lee Ray, Chucky’s human form. He’s wearing the exact clothes he was wearing the night he was murdered in 1988 when he transferred his soul into a Good Guy doll to avoid certain death. This act brought us the Child’s Play franchise, and for that we’re grateful, but this new development is uncharted territory for the series. Aside from the beginning of Child’s Play, we’ve only seen Charles Lee Ray in flashbacks (where he was portrayed by Fiona Dourif), so this will be the first time we see him acting in real-time, in his human vessel.

What Does Chucky’s Reincarnation Mean For the Show?

Close

Given that Chucky is now human-sized again, and possibly unkillable given that he’s already a ghost, he’s got a huge advantage and a lot more power about him. Chucky is always scary, despite his wisecracks, but bringing him back in his human form brings a new sort of threat and almost makes him scarier. No longer is he just a messed up doll, he’s seen as an actual human just like everyone else, and his evil streak is all the more jarring because of it. Not to mention, he’s a fully grown man, and if he was strong as a doll, imagine the strength he has when he’s sprouted several feet in height. Chucky’s characters have never been safe from Chucky’s wrath, but he’s even more unpredictable now and there is no way of telling what he might do next. Will he be confined to haunt the halls of the White House like the other ghosts we’ve seen? Or will he have the same range of power he did in his doll form?

One thing is for certain: it’s amazing to see Brad Dourif in person again. As fantastic as it is to hear him voice Chucky, it’s going to be a wickedly cool experience to see him get to portray the character. Will we see Chucky and Tiffany reunite in their human forms? What will her reaction be to seeing her long-lost lover as a human again? Will Lexy, Jake, and Devon realize who he is? Will anyone? This reincarnation may just be the wildest and best one yet, because it’s so unpredictable. No one could have seen it coming, and it just goes to prove Chucky’s most iconic point: You can’t keep a good guy down.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Chucky airs Wednesday nights on the Syfy network and can be streamed next day on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK