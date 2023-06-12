Chucky, the camp and chaotic red-headed killer doll, first came to screens in 1988 in the slasher horror Child's Play. Since then, Child's Play has evolved into one of the most popular horror franchises of all time and currently sits at a total of eight movies. In the fall of 2021, the Chucky television series hit the small screen, introducing a whole new generation of fans to the twisted yet hilarious little menace. Continuing the story from the movies, a third season of Chucky is currently in the works, and here at Collider, we've gathered everything we know so far into this helpful guide.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Chucky Season 3.

chucky Release Date 2021-10-12 Cast Brad Dourif, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Comedy Seasons 1

When and Where to Watch Chucky Season 3

Like the previous two seasons, we can confirm that Chucky Season 3 will air on the Syfy network in the United States. Chucky has been seen to follow a weekly release schedule thus far, and we believe this will also be the case for Season 3.

In the United Kingdom, Chucky Season 3 will be available to watch on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW TV a few weeks after its US premiere. The previous two seasons are available to stream on these platforms right now.

Regarding when exactly you can expect to see Chucky Season 3 hit screens, we can confirm a "tentative" fall 2023 release date. The good news is, Season 3 began filming in April 2023, with Jennifer Tilly confirming her arrival at the Canadian set via Twitter.

Chucky Season 3 is expected to film until August 2023 at present. However, it's unclear whether production will be affected by the ongoing writers' strike, so be sure to keep an eye on Collider's coverage of Chucky for all the latest updates.

What Is Chucky About?

The horror television series Chucky serves as a direct sequel to the seventh film in the Child's Play franchise, Cult of Chucky. Beginning three weeks after the events of the aforementioned movie, Chucky picks up in the city of Hackensack, New Jersey. During the first episode, 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) stumbles across the infamous Good Guy doll at a yard sale and brings him home with the intention of using him in a Halloween art project. Soon, however, Jake discovers the doll is possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Struggling with his sexuality, whilst also being pressured by Chucky into committing violent acts, Jake soon finds himself the number one suspect in a string of bizarre events and shocking murders.

Is There a Trailer for Chucky Season 3?

There is no trailer for Chucky Season 3 just yet, but don't forget to bookmark this page so that you're the first to know when the trailer drops.

In the meantime enjoy the Chucky Season 2 trailer, which shows that no one is safe as Chucky Prime and his newfound cohorts wreak havoc in the house of the lord.

How Did Season 2 of Chucky End?

The second season of Chucky wrapped up in November 2022, with an action-packed Christmas episode titled "Chucky Actually". The dark Christmas special begins with a flashback to the previous episode, revealing that just before Andy (Alex Vincent) delivered what he thought to be the fatal blow, Chucky Prime was able to transfer his soul into the body of Dr. Mixter (Rosemary Dunsmore). Using the body of the now-deceased doctor, Chucky is able to transfer himself into a shiny new doll. Meanwhile, Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson) take a leaf out of their father's book and transfer themselves into their own doll, setting out to England to learn more about their origins.

Weeks later, Jake, Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) spend Christmas at the latter's family home. Despite having a peaceful dinner and mending relationships, the trio is confronted with a vengeful Chucky and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) on Christmas Eve. A showdown ensues, resulting in the grisly murder of Lexy's mother, Mayor Cross (Barbara Alyn Woods), and the abduction of Lexy's sister, Caroline (Carina London Battrick) who has been brainwashed into thinking Tiffany is her real mother.

Three weeks later, Tiffany (now living with Caroline in New York and raising her as her own daughter) receives a threatening call from Nica (Fiona Dourif) who warns Tiffany that she will get revenge. Rattled, Tiffany attempts to transfer her soul into another doll, but it's revealed the doll is already occupied by none other than Chucky. As Chucky attacks Tiffany, Caroline watches the chaos unfold with a smile on her face.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Chucky Season 3?

Image via Andrew Stuart

The finer details surrounding the plot of Chucky Season 3 are unknown at present. However, based on the Season 2 finale, we can safely say that Season 3 is shaping up to be the darkest yet. Lexy's young sister Caroline is now fully under Chucky's influence, and we speculate that her growing taste for violence means that Chucky will see her as the prodigy he's always wanted. We believe the teenage trio - possibly alongside Ms. Fairchild (Annie M. Briggs), who revealed last season that she believed their stories about Chucky - will travel to New York to attempt to save the youngster. As evidenced in Scream VI earlier this year, New York City provides the perfect backdrop for horror, and we suspect we'll get at least a couple of scenes set in the Big Apple. Additionally, we expect the cat-and-mouse game between Tiffany and Nica to culminate in a gory showdown. The question is, will Glen and Glenda (now living as one entity in a doll known as G.G.) return from England to help their mother, or will they side with Nica and bring her down once and for all?

Who Is In the Cast of Chucky Season 3?

Image via USA Network/SyFy

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine is the only cast member confirmed to be on set at the moment, but going off of how Season 2 ended, we believe the following cast members will return for Season 3; Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

We believe the following recurring cast members are likely to return; Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle, Annie M. Briggs as Ms. Fairchild, and Carina London Battrick as Caroline Cross.

What Is the Background of Chucky?

Image Via Universal Pictures

Chucky is part of the Child's Play franchise, which began in 1988 with the horror slasher of the same title. The movie begins with serial killer Charles Lee Ray transferring his soul into a Good Guy doll before his former body is fatally shot by a detective. Later, six-year-old Andy Barclay is gifted the doll for his birthday. The doll refers to himself as "Chucky" and initially appears normal. However, when Andy's mother leaves him in the care of a babysitter that night, the youngster soon realizes that true evil lurks beneath the innocent facade. Both Brad Dourif and Alex Vincent have kept their respective roles of Chucky/Charles Lee Ray and Andy Barclay throughout the movie franchise and the television series.

Child's Play currently includes eight feature films, two short films, and a television series.

Who Are the Creators of Chucky?

Chucky is created and executive produced by Don Mancini, who wrote seven installments of the Child's Play movie franchise. Other executive producers include Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus), Alex Hedlund (As Above, So Below), Jeff Renfroe (Cardinal), and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks). Colin Hoult (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) and Christopher Soos (Whiteout) serve as the show's cinematographers, with music by Joseph LoDuca (Xena: Warrior Princess). David Kirschner Productions, Eat the Cat, and Universal Content Productions serve as Chucky's production companies.