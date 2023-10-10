The Big Picture Chucky is now in The White House, ready for world domination, adding a new level of danger to Season 3 of the series.

The main characters are shocked to discover Chucky's infiltration and plan to stop him with the help of their teacher.

Fans can expect more flashbacks and backstory on Charles Lee Ray, as well as the return of favorite characters in Season 3 of Chucky.

Chucky is back, and he’s more dangerous than ever. Season 3 of the Syfy and USA Network series has officially kicked off and this time, the killer doll is close to the nuclear codes as he’s found a new home in The White House. Living alongside the President (Devon Sawa) and the rest of his family, Chucky has made it all the way to the top, primed for world domination. The first episode of season three briefly caught audiences up with Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) who are still reeling from the trauma they’ve suffered over the last two seasons. Now under the care of Miss Fairchild (Annie Briggs), the trio is shocked to discover that the tiny slasher has managed to infiltrate The White House. In an exclusive to Collider clip, fans can see Devon, Lexy and Jake begin to develop their attack plan.

Still grappling with the realization that Chucky is in Washington DC, the trio hatches an idea for Lexy to connect with the President’s eldest son, Grant (Jackson Kelly), on social media. Planning to catch a train to the nation’s capital the next day, they’re caught red-handed when Miss Fairchild catches a glimpse of Chucky on the news. Dead set on joining her students on their journey to stop the killer doll once and for all, the kids have no choice but to allow Miss Fairchild to come along with them on their quest. Meanwhile, back at The White House, Grant has the jump scare of a lifetime when he rolls over to find Chucky lying in his bed.

Horror fans are undoubtedly thrilled to have Season 3 of Chucky finally back on their screens - just in time for the spooky season no less. On top of the series returning to its home networks of USA and Syfy, this time, Peacock is also bringing the scares for its streaming subscribers. After a wild and gory ending to Season 2 that saw Chucky kill Lexy’s mom at the gang’s Christmas dinner and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) absconding with Lexy’s little sister, Caroline (Carina London Battrick), the series has pulled up its roots from Hackensack, New Jersey to travel to Washington D.C.

What Can We Expect From Chucky Season 3?

Image via SYFY

Last season, we saw a slew of flashbacks detailing the life of Charles Lee Ray, the serial killer who would put his soul into the Good Guys Doll. This season, we will hopefully get more of that backstory and catch up with other favorite characters including Tiffany Valentine, Nica (Fiona Dourif), and maybe (if we’re lucky) GG (Lachlan Watson).

Check out the exclusive Chucky clip below and catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before jumping into Season 3 on Peacock: