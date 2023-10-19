The Big Picture Season 3 of Chucky is off to a blood-soaked start with kills in every episode, including a gruesome kill involving an umbrella and a cab driver played by Kenan Thompson.

Episode 3 fills in the gaps between seasons, revealing how Chucky wound up in the White House and what Tiffany is up to, while also updating viewers on Caroline's whereabouts.

Andy has a terrifying encounter where Chucky repeatedly stabs and taunts him, but it turns out to be just a dream. However, Chucky's aging problem leads him and Caroline to an evil house where they commit a brutal mass murder.

Despite being only three episodes in, Season 3 of Chucky is already blood-soaked. Our titular Good Guy wasted no time getting to the kills, and they just keep coming with every new episode. Episode 3, titled “Jennifer’s Body,” is no exception, working up a nice little body count while filling us in on what we missed between seasons. This episode doesn’t actually continue the story from last week but instead fills in the blanks that led to where we are now. It addresses how Chucky (Brad Dourif) wound up in the White House, what Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) is up to, and even an update on Caroline’s (Carina Battrick) whereabouts… sort of. It’s definitely some much-needed exposition and made for a great episode, but we all know the reason we’re here, so let’s get to those kills.

Kenan Thompson Makes a Bloody Cameo in 'Chucky' Season 3

As mentioned, the third episode doesn’t pick up where the second left off, but instead takes us back to the Season 2 finale. Or more specifically, last January, to the night of Tiffany’s attempted Voodoo ritual. Tiffany gets arrested for murder, and Nica (Fiona Dourif) watches with a smug smile. That is until she sees Caroline carrying Chucky and begins to chase her down. Since Nica is a wheelchair user, she’s unable to follow them as they escape down some stairs to the subway. Caroline and Chucky then flag down a taxi, whose driver is none other than Kenan Thompson. He’s amused by Chucky at first, intrigued by the talking doll, until he hears them discussing plans of murder — you know, the usual in this show.

Having grown quite uncomfortable by the conversation, he pulls over and prepares to kick them out of the cab. He doesn’t have much of a chance to do so though as Chucky spots an umbrella, arming himself with it before reclining the driver’s seat. He then brutally shoves the umbrella down the driver’s throat, suffocating him and tearing his internal organs to shreds if the obscene amount of squirting blood is any indication. And if you saw the umbrella and wondered if Chucky was sick enough to press the button and open the thing, the answer is a resounding yes. He pops that umbrella open and it shoots out of the driver’s neck in a spectacularly bloody fashion. It’s downright nasty, and it may just be the show’s gnarliest kill next to the chainsaw that took down Mayor Cross (Barbara Alyn Woods) in the Season 2 finale.

Did Chucky Really Kill Andy Barclay?

Sometime later, we watch from a window as Andy (Alex Vincent) talks with Kyle (Christine Elise) on the phone. He eventually hangs up, and at this point, the camera is following him from quite a low angle, which can only mean one thing: Chucky is here. Andy sits down to relax in a chair but it’s no use, Chucky appears to thwart his plans. He ties Andy to his own bed and sits on his chest as he taunts him. He talks of how he’s tried to kill Andy for so many years and that he always comes back for him. Then, in an utterly jaw-dropping moment, he repeatedly plunges a knife into Andy’s chest, laughing maniacally as Andy screams. He doesn’t stop at the chest though, he also stabs his face a handful of times, before returning to his chest to effectively make Andy a human pin cushion.

But fear not as this is quickly revealed to be nothing but a dream. However, it can be hard to tell since this show really has a knack for killing off its characters, even the ones you wouldn’t expect. But given that Chucky has been pursuing Andy for as long as he has, we have to imagine that Andy would get a more dramatic death scene than this. It’s the least he deserves after all he’s been through. But let’s hope that never ends up being the case!

Chucky Takes His Murderous Expertise to an Iconic Haunted House

After waking up from his peaceful dream about killing Andy, Chucky realizes that he’s losing hair — something very out of the ordinary for a doll. And when he looks in the mirror he finds he has crow's feet and wrinkles, much to his horror. He attempts to transfer his soul into a sleeping Caroline since these two are genuine buddies at this point, but she wakes up and tells him that it won’t work. She’s been reading Tiffany’s “Voodoo For Dummies” book and tells Chucky that he needs to see a doctor to discover why he’s suddenly aging. The doctor concludes that he has been infected with Catholicism thanks to the exorcism he was a part of in Season 2. The only way for him to save himself is to sacrifice six people inside an evil house.

Chucky and Caroline head to Amityville, New York, to the Amityville Horror house. As Chucky explains to Caroline, Dutch Colonials are always the most evil houses. He rhymes off a few examples, Amityville, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Twin Peaks; and you know, maybe he has a point. A party is being held at the Amityville house, one that he and Caroline plan to interrupt in a brutal fashion. Caroline knocks on the door with tears streaming down her face, and when the owner of the house answers she asks him for help, claiming she’s lost and scared, all the while clutching Chucky tight in her arms. The man of course lets her in without a second thought, but no matter how admirable his decision is, it's a huge mistake.

We don’t actually see Chucky murder the party crowd, but we do see the aftermath, and it’s a bloodbath. There are body parts strewn about and a heap of bodies lying on the floor in front of Chucky and Caroline. Both are blood-soaked, and Chucky seems pretty darn proud of his handiwork. In fairness, you have to give him some credit for being able to take down that many people being a doll and all. However, his actions prove to be useless as the ritual doesn’t work. This leads Chucky to believe he isn’t in an evil enough house. Maybe he should try Elm Street next? As ridiculous a scene as it may be, it’s a pretty fun throwback, and hey, what would an episode of Chucky be without a side of campiness to its main course of gore?