Chucky Season 3 continues tonight with Episode 3 titled “Jennifer’s Body”. That’s appropriate given the episode will focus on the return of Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine who has seen better days. Since the events of Season 2, Chucky’s killer ex has been arrested and is standing trial for her long list of crimes over the last 25 years. Now in the latest clip for Episode 3, Tiffany’s facing a bit of an identity crisis on the stand.

Tiffany leaves the whole courtroom stunned as she tries to explain her hilariously complicated backstory. She goes through the bullet points of how she’s Tiffany Valentine in Tilly’s body, and that she was Chucky's ex-girlfriend. She starts to lose the room when explaining how Chucky killed her and then brought her back to life in a doll. Another noteworthy aspect of this clip is that Lexy, Devon, and Jake are in the audience. They’re sitting with another series regular which indicates this is a flashback, given what transpired in the last episode. Adding credence to this upcoming episode featuring multiple flashbacks is another recent clip that showed Lexy visiting Tiffany in prison. That only means this trial isn’t going to end well for Chucky’s former flame.

‘Chucky’s Only Getting Darker

While the first two seasons blended Chucky’s slasher horror roots with the franchise's more modern comedy style well, Season 3 isn’t holding anything back in terms of blood-filled horror. The famous killer doll has already raked up a high body count this season, in the White House no less, but it’s what’s still to come that has most horror fans intrigued. At the end of last Season it was revealed that Caroline was secretly taken under Chucky's wing. However, they also left Tiffany out to dry which explains her current dyer situation. Season 3 is all about Lexy finding her sister before it’s too late. Given this show’s very gruesome track record, it’s going to be very interesting to see how far they take Caroline’s dark path.

It’s ‘Chucky’ Wednesday!

Chucky Season 3, Episode 3 premieres tonight on Syfy and USA at 9 PM ET before debuting on Peacock tomorrow. Chucky has one more episode left before the mid-season finale. Until then, you can watch the new clip down below.