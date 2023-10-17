Chucky Season 3 has been firing on all cylinders in its first two episodes thanks to its new blood-soaked political setting. However, the murderous party never truly begins until Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine comes to town. Episode 3, “Jennifer’s Body”, marks Tilly’s Season 3 debut with a killer twist. Tiffany’s in prison and, in the latest clip, her past comes back to haunt her.

The new preview features Tiffany in prison getting a visit from Alyvia Alyn Lind’s Lexy. She wants answers to where her sister Caroline is. As avid viewers know, Caroline was revealed to be Chucky's new insane apprentice at the end of last season and had a role to play in her mother’s murder. That shocking Christmas chainsaw death is still sending lasting shock waves throughout the show. Tiffany’s trying her best to play the victim saying that her mother’s murder was Chucky’s idea, and she has no idea where Caroline is given that the killer doll took her. That’s not a good enough answer for Lexy, but that’s all she’s going to get for now.

Of all the insanity happening this season, like Chucky taking over the White House, Caroline going to the dark side has to be one of the darkest storylines the franchise has ever tackled. Lind and Tilly sell that morbid reality perfectly in this eerie clip. Jake, Lexy, and Devon have lost so much thanks to Chucky throughout the series. Given that the series hasn’t been afraid to kill off characters, including children, it’s safe to assume Lexy and Caroline’s fractured relationship isn’t going to get repaired anytime soon. It’s also just great to finally get Tiffany back this season.

Jennifer Tilly's Legacy in the Franchise

Image via Syfy

Tilly has been playing the character now for 25 years now and hasn’t lost a beat. It’s going to be interesting to see how her prison arc plays out given everyone she has killed in the past and if she’ll be reunited with her ex Chucky before the season is over.

Chucky’s debuting new Season 3 episodes every Wednesday on Syfy and USA at 9 PM ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock and you can catch up on the series’ first two seasons on the streamer as well. As horror fans wait for the next Chucky Wednesday, you can view the new Tiffany-centric clip down below.