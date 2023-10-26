The Big Picture Episode 4 of Chucky Season 3 continues the gruesome and spooky season with a Halloween party at the White House, where Chucky increases his kill count.

Season 3, Episode 4 of Chucky, titled “Dressed to Kill,” not only keeps up the gruesomeness of last week’s episode but brings us back to the present-day timeline. Perfectly in line with the spooky season that is upon us, the episode features a fabulous Halloween bash at the White House. But as we know, Chucky (Brad Dourif) is more of a fan of red and he has a kill quota to meet, so what’s his tally this week?

Nia Vardalos Makes a Boiling Hot Cameo on ‘Chucky’ Season 3

Episode 4 sees Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) adjust to her new life behind bars as she awaits her execution date. Due to the fact that she’s taken over the body of Jennifer Tilly, she’s treated as a celebrity in the prison, with no one believing her story that she’s actually Tiffany Valentine. Because of this, she’s put in a special ward, where she meets celebrity chef Evelyn Elliot, played in a fun guest appearance by My Big Fat Greek Weddings' Nia Vardalos. Tiffany gets incredibly excited upon meeting the chef, claiming that she is her biggest fan, and informing her that she used a lot of her techniques when it came to murdering. It’s not something most would want to hear from a fan, but it does pique Evelyn’s interest, and the pair seem to be on track to becoming fast friends. That is until Evelyn finds out that Tiffany killed Jennifer’s sister, Meg Tilly. Even though Evelyn killed her husband and his mistress and then baked them into a shepherd's pie (which she brilliantly deemed “Slut Soufflé”) she draws the line at killing a sister. She tells Tiffany she’s sick and evil and storms away, despite Tiffany’s consistent reassurance that she’s not actually Jennifer Tilly. Seriously, when is someone going to believe her?

Tiffany Valentine Gets Her Revenge With a Nasty, Kitchen-Themed Kill

Later in the episode, Tiffany receives her “legally mandated religious items” which consist of a “Voodoo For Dummies” book and some voodoo dolls. After Evelyn had stormed away earlier, Tiffany took the cigarette she had been smoking and put it in her pocket for safekeeping. The reason was so that when she received her dolls she could bind one to Evelyn. She calls upon the power of Damballa while Evelyn is in the midst of teaching the inmates how to cook. Tiffany, always taking sadistic joy in her murdering, plays with the doll, causing whatever she does to it to inflict on Evelyn as well. So, as directed by Tiffany via voodoo, Evelyn begins to slice her neck with a knife, then slits her arm and wrist.

She doesn’t stop there though, she picks up a peeler and begins to peel the skin from her hand, which may just be the gnarliest visual the show has ever given us. She also slams her head against a wall, places her cheek on a burner, runs her hand along a hot grill, and for the big finish, she sticks her head in a large pot of boiling water. When she comes back up for air, as brief as that air may be, her face is deformed and melting off, eyeballs drooping from their sockets and skin literally falling off and turning to slush. It’s completely disgusting… but it’s also kind of funny. The acts themselves are completely brutal and nasty, but Vardalos does great physical comedy, and coupled with Tiffany’s sardonic playtime (she sings “These Boots Are Made For Walking” at one point) it’s a highlight moment of the episode.

Chucky Takes Down Sarah Sherman in the White House

As mentioned, there’s a big Halloween party taking place at the White House, complete with costumes and all. Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) don variations of the iconic Good Guy overalls, as they attend to try and capture some footage of Chucky in action. They believe that if they can get him on video they can post it for the world to see and maybe finally someone will believe them. That is, of course, easier said than done, especially when the party is taking place in what’s supposed to be the most secure house in the world. While everyone is partying it up, Chucky is scheming around, dressed as the Phantom from Phantom of the Opera, a chilling nod to Joseph Collins, the First Family’s recently deceased son, who dressed in the same costume on his last Halloween. Chucky spends the majority of the episode upstairs with Henry (Callum Vinson) who doesn’t want to attend the party. We watch him steal a knife but we don't see him use it, it’s a brilliant fakeout for a more shattering conclusion.

After a brief power outage that effectively stops everyone in their tracks, Henry’s nanny for the night, Annie (Sarah Sherman), waltzes into the party. She walks into the middle of the ballroom, standing directly under the obscenely large chandelier that we’ve been getting shots of here and there. As she stands there something falls from the ceiling; a screw, and we all know what that means. Jake thankfully manages to shove Devon out of the way before the chandelier comes crashing down, but the large fixture still manages to claim some lives. We see the brutal aftermath from above before seeing a few up close and personal. One of the more particularly gnarly is a woman who is missing the lower half of her body, her intestines spilling out of her in a spectacularly bloody fashion. She takes a selfie before succumbing to her very imminent death. And then there’s Annie who, upon standing up, seemingly has nothing wrong with her except a few scratches and some serious trauma. But just as soon as we breathe that sigh of relief, her face falls off, having been cleanly sliced by the crystals of the chandelier.

We then learn that Chucky loosened the screws of the chandelier, thus dooming the party to end in disaster. Having successfully claimed 13 lives (which is seven more than he needed to because he’s an overachiever) Chucky does the classic ritual we’ve come to know so well by now. The thunder rolls, the lightning strikes, and everything seems to be back on track. That is until Chucky takes off his mask and looks in the mirror to find that he’s aged even more. The ritual didn’t work like it was supposed to, meaning Chucky is still dying and there’s seemingly no way of stopping it.