Chucky may be going away after this week’s mid-season finale but as die-hard fans know, he always comes back. A freshly dropped teaser of Season 3 Episode 4 will send a chill down viewers’ spines as a Halloween party at the White House has all the makings of a killer time. Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) is as ready as he’ll ever be for the trio of besties, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), to try their hand at wiping him out – again.

Dressed in a Phantom of the Opera costume, Chucky has all the makings of a masked menace, ready to wreak havoc on the White House’s spooky party. Meanwhile, Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine has some tricks up her sleeve behind the bars of a prison cell, where audiences saw her sentenced to death row in the last episode.

Franchise creator, Don Mancini, and the rest of his team are at it again in the beloved show’s third season. As if carrying the story from Hackensack, New Jersey to Washington, D.C. wasn’t enough, the newest installment has given audiences one major shocking kill and a revelation about Chucky that could potentially flip the story upside down. Meanwhile, Tiffany Valentine is rotting in prison for a string of murders (attributed to Jennifer Tilly), and, unless she hatches a plan, she’ll face the executioner. While we’ve seen very little of Fiona Dourif’s Nica Pierce, she finally got a taste of revenge when Tiffany was given the death penalty, ensuring that she’d be there to watch Tiffany take her final breath. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still in full swing, it’s unclear when Chucky will return to screens, but the series will hopefully be back in early 2024.

Why Does 'Chucky' Season 3 Take Place in the White House?

Throughout the Child’s Play franchise, audiences have seen Chucky terrorize folks across the country in places like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Hackensack, New Jersey, so why did the creative team move him into one of the world’s most famous homes for Season 3? During an interview with Collider, Mancini shared some of his inspiration for the White House takeover. “The fact that it’s the most secure house in the world creates an interesting conflict for our three teenage characters who, now at this point, they know Chucky’s alive, and they just want one thing out of him – to kill him – but it’s not so easy now because you can’t just waltz into their house.” As those who have been watching the latest chapter will know, there’s more roaming the halls of the White House than a tiny-footed killer with the supernatural also playing a role, something that Mancini says he’s “been doing research on for years.”

Check out the teaser for this week’s mid-season finale of Chucky below and get caught up with episodes streaming on Peacock.