The Big Picture Chucky's latest episode takes viewers on a wild ride, with soul-trapping twists and a surprising defeat for the iconic doll.

New character Randall, played by Devon Sawa, adds a dynamic and fun element to the Chucky franchise, delighting fans.

Behind-the-scenes crew members and cast share insights on filming the intense scenes, showcasing the dedication and expertise involved.

As those who have been tuning in for the current third season of Syfy and USA Network’s Chucky already well know, somehow Don Mancini and the rest of his creative team have managed to up the ante yet again. If you thought that after seven feature-length films and two full TV seasons the creativity had left the building, you’d be dead wrong, as the latest batch of episodes has been nothing short of bonkers - in the best way possible. Taking viewers along for the ride, a behind-the-scenes featurette featuring several of the leading cast members and even some crew members digs into the mischief and mayhem of the sixth episode of the third season. But first - a quick and spoiler-filled recap.

Last week, audiences watched as a dying Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) made his way down to the White House’s situation room to unleash hell on Earth - although he only managed to fully unleash his wrath on the North Pole. While Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Jake (Zackary Arthur) rushed to stop him, the newly introduced presidential body double, Randall (Devon Sawa) wondered how he got himself into this mess. Although Chucky is finally defeated during the episode’s last few minutes, his soul lives on, trapped inside the White House where we see Dourif in human form for the first time since the opening moments of the movie that started it all - 1988’s Child’s Play.

Devon Sawa Finds Himself In a Sticky Situation

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Giving the grand tour of the situation room, Sawa takes a moment to share his personal joy of playing his fifth character in the course of three seasons. His latest role, Randall, is the body double of the president who was brutally killed by Chucky in an earlier episode. We recently caught up with Mancini and Sawa, both of whom said that the easygoing and unsuspecting Randall was one of their favorite personalities to enter the franchise so far.

Chiming in, Lynd says that filming that particular action-packed scene was an especially fun one as she got to spend time with a handful of actors whom she usually doesn’t have scenes with - Sawa included. We also meet crew members like Mauro Lacappara and the legendary Anthony Gardner, who truly bring the show to life with their prop and puppeteering expertise, and hear what it was like to shoot one of the most complicated scenes in the history of the franchise.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes look of the episode above and catch new episodes of

Chucky on Syfy and USA Network on Wednesdays with streaming on Peacock seven days after the initial release.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

