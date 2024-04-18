The Big Picture Randal Jenkins killed Chucky, bringing relief to Devon, Jake, and Lexy.

Chucky's ghost terrorizes the White House in Episode 7, disturbing the peace.

Tiffany has an escape plan before her execution, adding to the suspense.

On his first day as the fake president, Randal Jenkins (Devon Sawa) accomplished something magnificent, and he could not fully grasp its magnitude. He killed Chucky! People have tried and failed for decades, but he did it with his awkwardness and oddness. Finally, Devon, Jake, and Lexy can rest easy knowing that the killer doll will not come after them anymore. Take that with a grain of salt, because the promo for Chucky Season 3, Episode 7 takes the narrative in another direction as Chucky becomes the ghost of Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) and terrorizes the White House. As if that's not enough, the peace that existed between humans and other ghosts in the building is disturbed. The paranormal activity experts arrive, hoping to fix the White House. Elsewhere, Tiffany's (Jennifer Tilly) execution day arrives, and she is not planning on dying. Not by a long shot―or a lethal one―for that matter.

Chucky's campaign to go out as the most prolific serial killer (more like a mass murderer, really) failed spectacularly, and the most he killed was a ton of ice in the North Pole. He met his death at the hands of Placebo President Jenkins, and that was a glorious day for many people he had tormented. Sure, he died without telling Lexy where Caroline is, but they will find another way to find her. Episode 6 teased Chucky as not really gone because the ghost of Charles Lee Ray was seen floating around the White House.

Chucky Becomes The Ghost Of Charles Lee Ray

The paranormal experts who were supposed to come in and figure out what was happening finally arrive in Episode 7, and boy, they have news. "There's something very, very wrong in this house," one of them assesses, and they would be right. Chucky (now Charles Lee Ray) has the freedom to move around the White House undetected, but it seems that Henry can see him. He terrorizes Henry, and the paranormal activity experts would be wise to devise a solution.

The promo teases a cleansing ritual as everyone in the White House who's aware of Chucky's existence chimes in. But like most rituals, something always goes wrong. "The souls of those who died in this house still linger" tees up a problem the Ghostbusters might encounter. What if they also have an agenda? It is no coincidence that they kept outing Chucky on the walls. What if Chucky has the agenda to materialize Charles' body and make it his residence?

Tiffany's execution night arrives, and if there's something known about her, it's how resourceful she can be. Tiffany has an escape plan in the works, and before being literally executed with a lethal drug, it would be time to execute it.

Catch the episode this Wednesday at 10 PM on USA Network and Syfy. Catch up on Peacock.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

