The Big Picture Chucky embraces his impending death but decides to make a difference with powerful items acquired.

The killer doll's plan involves using missile codes to melt hearts and cause chaos on Earth.

Promo for Episode 6 teases Chucky's deadly plan, while Devon, Jake, and Lexy plot a different outcome.

Chucky knows he's dying and there's not much he can do about it. In Episode 5 "Death Becomes Her," the killer doll spent most of the time mourning his impending death, but an inspiring call with Jennifer Tilly flipped his mindset. Chucky is now set on making the most of his remaining days on earth. He found some very powerful items after murdering President Collins, and he plans on using them to melt the hearts of everyone on Earth, literally. It doesn't take a genius to guess what Chucky will do with missile codes. For all practical purposes, Chucky is the POTUS. He has the pen, the eyes, and the secret codes. A promo for Chucky Season 3 Episode 6 "Panic Room" teases the execution of Chucky's plan, but Devon, Jake, and Lexy are planning something else entirely.

In the video, Chucky acknowledges the truth that we mortals know: Everyone dies. You can spend your life worrying about it, or "make a difference while you're here." All differences don't carry the same weight; in Chucky's case, we would be better off without them. As Chucky's motivational speech echoes, the video shows the youngsters returning to the White House, where more tragedies occur. Chucky would be happy about the murders he has committed this season, but death is always around the corner. The promo teases one death by fire before the main event, of course.

Chucky Might Be Making A Comeback

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lexy, Devon, Jake, Grant, and several other characters are seen trying to do an exorcism or some voodoo to rid themselves of the murderous living plastic. It would seem people finally believe that there's a supernatural killer among them. Chucky, on the other hand, is set on releasing the missiles and annihilating the entire world. As the two groups pursue different things, the consequences of their actions collide. The video teases a body jump as Chucky inhabits a much older body, something he might not be thrilled with. Did the trio make things worse? Should they have let Chucky waste away slowly now that Damballa has forsaken him?

Chucky Season 3 stars Zachary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Jennifer Tilly portrays herself, Devon Sawa as James Collins, Jackson Kelly as Grant Collins, Callum Vinson as Henry Collins, Lara Jean Chorostecki as Charlotte Collins, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, April 17 on SYFY at 10 PM ET. Stream past episodes on Peacock. Watch the promo below.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

WATCH ON PEACOCK