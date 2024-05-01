The Big Picture Fiona Dourif reprises her role as a young Charles Lee Ray, adding a new twist to the Season 3 finale of Chucky.

John Waters returns to the franchise as Chucky's creator, bringing anticipation for the finale to a high point.

The penultimate episode sets the stage for a thrilling finale, as characters face life-threatening situations in their battle against Chucky.

It’s going to be a family affair on tonight’s Season 3 finale of Chucky as a behind-the-scenes image shows Brad Dourif and Fiona Dourif posing together with franchise creator, Don Mancini. Kept tightly under wraps, Fiona Dourif’s return to the show as a younger version of Charles Lee Ray (played by her father) will be the first time that we’ve seen the character so far this season. Wearing matching gray trench coats, white button-up shirts, and black ties with the same gold tie clip, the pair mirror each other with about a 30ish-year age difference. Standing between them is a gleeful Mancini, repping Brian De Palma’s classic 1978 flick, The Fury on his sweatshirt. While we aren’t entirely sure how Fiona Dourif’s version of Charles Lee Ray will be incorporated into tonight’s finale, we’re excited to see what the creative team has brewing.

Fiona Dourif first put on prosthetics and caked on makeup to turn into a mini version of her dad during the first season of the Syfy and USA Network series. It was a clever way to approach the character as the show delved into more of the serial killer’s background. Instead of de-aging the man behind the voice of the killer doll or going another route, why not use his own kid to drive the same point home? Fiona Dourif also appears in the franchise as Nica Pierce, a role she’s played since 2013’s Curse of Chucky.

What Else Awaits Us In The ‘Chucky’ Season 3 Finale?

Along with Fiona Dourif reprising her role as a young Charles Lee Ray, the cameo that audiences are undoubtedly excited about the most is John Waters who returns to the franchise after appearing in 2004’s Seed of Chucky. Because he was killed off in that installment, Waters will now return as Wendell Wilkins - the creator of the Good Guys Dolls. So, essentially, Chucky’s papa. The final moments of the penultimate episode saw Jake (Zackary Arthur) ingesting a drug that would stop his heart for 5 minutes and transport him into the spirit realm where he hopes to put an end to Chucky once and for all. Back in the White House, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) are sweating it out as they wait for Jake to make it back. Finally, it looks like the end has come for Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) as she prepares for death by lethal injection in the prison where she’s been holed up during the past season.

Check out the behind the scenes shot of the Dourifs and Mancini in the image below and tune in for the season finale of Chucky tonight on Syfy and USA Network with streaming to follow tomorrow on Peacock.

