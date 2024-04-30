The Big Picture Every episode of Chucky Season 3 pays homage to classic films with epic blood-filled moments and memorable interactions.

Brad Dourif gets his first chance to act opposite the Chucky puppet, making this episode a special experience for fans and cast.

Get ready for the Season 3 finale as loose ends are tied up, with the return of John Waters and more shocking twists to come.

Every episode of the latter half of Season 3 of Chucky has lived up to its titles, each paying homage to classic films like Death Becomes Her and Panic Room. But nothing could prepare audiences for the penultimate episode, There Will Be Blood. Over seven films and three seasons of a TV show, audiences have seen a lot of blood, from decapitations to human combustion, but this installment was simply on another level. Blood rained down from the sprinkler system, was painted on walls, and filled elevators (poor Devon Sawa). In a behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and crew of Chucky walk audiences through what was a very memorable episode that not only included buckets of blood but also a very special face-to-face meeting between Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) and Damballa in Chucky’s form.

Step inside the White House and hear from legendary crew members like Tony Gardner and cast mates like Sawa and Dourif as they walk viewers through the excitement of this Season 3 episode. This installment was particularly special as Dourif, who’s been voicing the killer doll since 1988’s Child’s Play, got a chance to act opposite the puppet for the first time in the franchise’s history. Witty and charming, Dourif describes the wonderful experience he had back in front of the camera as the depraved serial killer who started it all.

Treating us to an insider look at what went down during the now-infamous seance scene, Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Lexy on the show, said that it was “the most fun” she’s experienced so far in the three-season-running production. Ever wonder what being covered in movie magic blood feels like? Lind described it as “sticky and gross” but worth every second. After our beloved Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif chat about their characters’ long-awaited interaction as Tiffany Valentine (Tilly) prepares for her lethal injection, it’s Sawa’s turn to take over the tour. The latest episode saw Sawa killed off the series for a record-breaking fifth time in three seasons, with his character, Randall, drowning in a pool of blood that filled up the elevator in - what we presume was a nod to The Shining. “This particular scene is why I got into acting,” the Final Destination and Idle Hands star says with a laugh before the clip comes to an end.

What Lies Ahead For ‘Chucky’s Season 3 Finale?

Close

There are certainly a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up by the end of this week’s grand finale. For one, Zackary Arthur’s Jake is taking a trip into the spirit realm to make sure Chucky doesn’t make yet another grand comeback. But, what we’re most looking forward to is the tease that John Waters will finally return to the franchise for the first time in two decades as the creator of the Good Guys Dolls, Wendell Wilkins. Exactly how the legendary filmmaker’s character will fit into the fold is something we’ll only know when the last episode, aptly titled “Final Destination” drops on Syfy and USA Network on Wednesday with streaming to follow on Peacock.

In the meantime, you can check out the featurette below and get caught up on the third season of Chucky as it’s now streaming on Peacock.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch On Peacock