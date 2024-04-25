The Big Picture Jake risks his life to get answers from Chucky, leading to a risky plan involving Good Chucky and Caroline's whereabouts.

Season 3 finale teaser shows Jake facing ghosts from the past, including his father, with a much-anticipated appearance by John Waters.

Mancini's Chucky franchise thrives in White House chaos, leaving fans eager for a fourth season renewal announcement.

Things aren’t looking great for Jake (Zackary Arthur) following the penultimate episode of Season 3 of Chucky. Bravely putting his life on the line to go where no man has gone before, Jake took a mysterious concoction that will send him to the other side in hopes of pumping Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) for information on the whereabouts of Lexy’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) younger sister, Caroline (Carina Battrick), while also convincing Good Chucky to sacrifice himself to destroy the soul of Charles Lee Ray (Dourif) forever. With just one episode left, and with so much on the line - including Tiffany Valentine’s (Jennifer Tilly) life - we’re wondering how Don Mancini and the rest of the creative team plan to wrap things up. Thanks to a sneak peek from Syfy, we have an idea of what’s to come next week, and we’re happy to say that yes, it does include a long-awaited and well-deserved look at John Waters.

Dourif is welcoming viewers to the dollhouse in the short but sweet clip for the Season 3 finale of Chucky, as his corporeal form ushers Jake into a cinema filled with familiar faces of yesteryear. Catching just a quick glimpse of the audience seated throughout the theater, we see Fiona Dourif as a younger version of Charles Lee Ray and different iterations of the Chucky doll who were introduced during Season 2.

Chucky isn’t the only ghost from Jake’s past that he’ll face off against on the other side, as a clip of Devon Sawa teases that Jake’s father may make an appearance as well. If you were hoping for more Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), you’ve got it, as the character who hasn’t gotten nearly enough screen time this season can be seen just before Waters’ Wendell Wilkins opens a door to our favorite trio of friends. Short, yet informative, we can’t wait to see how things tie up in what’s been another terrific batch of horror-filled episodes.

What’s Next For ‘Chucky’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Season 3 has been a wild ride, with Mancini proving that his franchise can plop itself down just about anywhere and not just survive but thrive. The first two seasons of Chucky both took place back in the killer’s home state of New Jersey, but this time, he packed his bags and set his sights on the biggest home of all - the White House. Since then, he’s been wreaking havoc all over the hallways, secret passageways, and the Oval Office, even nuking the North Pole along the way. As of right now, Syfy and USA Network haven’t renewed the show for a fourth season, but we’re hoping the announcement will be on the way any day now.

For now, you can get caught up on previous episodes streaming on Peacock and tune in for the grand finale of Season 3 on May 1. Check out the promo teaser above.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

