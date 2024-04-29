The Big Picture Chucky's White House era is coming to a bloody end in the Season 3 finale, with Jake entering the spirit realm to stop him.

Chucky's desperate attempts to regain his god's trust by killing in unholy places have left him facing his own demise.

The Season 3 finale, "Final Destination," airs on May 1 at 10 PM EST, promising a showdown with Chucky's maker.

Chucky’s been on some crazy murder sprees over the course of his three-season run. He’s tried to take over the world with an army of himself, spat in the face of religion, and is about to wrap up his White House era. The latter of which has been full of twists, blood-soaked turns, and ghosts. Season 3 is about to leave its last deadly mark and the finale's latest extended trailer takes horror fans to the spirit realm.

The 30-second teaser sees Jake, after a series of killer events, in the spirit realm trying to find Chucky. His mission is to get the location of Lexy’s sister Caroline before this famous serial killer crosses over. However, it appears he gets more than he bargained for as, not only does he bear witness to multiple versions of Chucky in human and doll form, Jake interacts with people he lost from his past like his dad, played by Devon Sawa. The other major part of the trailer is the re-introduction of John Waters who, this time in the franchise, plays Good Guy doll creator Wellden Wilkins. What leads our main group of horror heroes to him remains to be seen.

‘Chucky’ Season 3 So Far

Season 3 has arguably been Chucky’s boldest concept yet. Because Chucky messed around with Christianity last season, he has lost the faith of Damballa. This has caused him to start rapidly aging. He has to kill people in one of the most unholy places in the world, in this case the White House, to regain his god's trust. However, it’s never that easy, as his sacrifices don’t do the trick. Even killing the President of the United States didn’t suffice. Eventually, Chucky officially “dies” and his spirit is tasked by Damballa to haunt the White House in a last ditch effort to please them. Jake, Devon, and Lexy have officially run out of options to find Lexy’s sister, Caroline, who became one of Chucky’s newest recruits at the end of last season. Via lethal injection, Jake crosses over to the spirit realm to find answers. At the same time as this, Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine is facing the death penalty for crimes in a maximum security prison. Episode 7’s cliffhanger leaves Tiffany’s fate a mystery.

When Does ‘Chucky’ Season 3 Finale Release?

Chucky Season 3, Episode 8, “Final Destination”, will be debuting on Syfy and USA Network on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 PM EST. The episode will premiere on Peacock the next day. While we wait for the finale and a potential Season 4 renewal, you can view the latest trailer for Chucky below. You can catch up on the entire series currently on Peacock and Chucky’s creator, Don Mancini, has also recently teased that he’s working on the next film in the franchise.