The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 takes a dark turn as the killer doll enters the world of politics, targeting the White House.

Devon Sawa returns to the series as the President, joined by Callum Vinson, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Jackson Kelly as the First Family.

As the premiere episode hints at a death, viewers await to see if Chucky is responsible and how the other characters, including Jake, Lexy, and Devon, fit into the picture.

A new nightmare is on the way in a batch of Chucky Season 3 photos. Taking his bloodlust all the way to The White House, the latest season of Syfy and USA Network’s hit horror series will see the killer doll stepping into the world of politics. Aptly titled, “Murder at 1600,” this season’s premiere episode will take viewers into the historic home with fresh images featuring a look at Chucky’s new digs alongside the first family.

While most of the faces are unfamiliar, we’re happy to see that Devon Sawa will return as a brand-new character – the President of the United States, James Collins. Gripping onto his friend 'tll the end in the images, which take place around a family dinner and at a funeral, is Callum Vinson as the President’s son Henry Collins. Filling out the tight-knit familial unit are Lara Jean Chorostecki as first lady Charlotte Collins and Jackson Kelly as the couple’s eldest son, Grant Collins.

As the Season 3 premiere episode’s title and several of the pictures point to, audiences are likely to see a death right off the bat. Whether it’s committed by Chucky is yet to be seen but either way, the Collins’ are in for a world of murderous chaos. Also, to be answered is how Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) will fit into the picture now that Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) has left the town of Hackensack, New Jersey behind and moved on for global domination. Another character not included in the photo lineup is Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine who is in boiling hot water after the authorities were in hot pursuit of the actress for a slew of slayings at the tail end of Season 2.

Where Did 'Chucky' Season 2 Leave Us?

After duking it out with an army of Chucky dolls while also trying to survive at a Catholic reform school, Season 2 saw a gore-filled end for the trio of besties. Their bonds were put to the test but ultimately healed by the final episode when Devon, Lexy, and Jake joined together for a holiday celebration at Lexy’s house. Their silent night was anything but when Chucky and Tiffany crashed the party, slicing Lexy’s mom (Barbara Alyn Woods) in half with a chainsaw. Tiffany then fled the scene with Lexy’s little sister Caroline (Carina Battrick) and a Belle doll, hoping that it would be the new home for her soul only to be surprised when it was already inhabited by Chucky.

How Chucky made it to Washington and – perhaps even more perplexing – how the gang will stop him this time will all be seen when Chucky Season 3 arrives on Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock on October 4. Check out the new images below: