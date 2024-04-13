The Big Picture Alyvia Alyn Lind, Zackary Arthur, and Bjorgvin Arnarson shine in Chucky with impressive credits in hand.

Sharing a set with John Waters on Chucky was a dream come true for Lind, who calls him a great storyteller.

John Waters returns to the Child's Play franchise as Chucky's creator in the second half of Season 3.

The young stars of Chucky each came to the table with some impressive credits under their belts. Part of an industry family, Alyvia Alyn Lind joined the cast having spent her childhood appearing on The Young and the Restless before tackling performances like that of a young version of country music legend (and national treasure) Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors. Likewise, Lind’s fellow cast members, Zackary Arthur and Bjorgvin Arnarson both appeared in a smattering of titles, with Arthur holding roles in films like The 5th Wave and Mom and Dad, while Arnarson is an alumnus of Hulu’s laugh-out-loud comedy series, PEN15.

When the trio (as they’ve been lovingly dubbed) landed their parts in Syfy and USA Network’s horror series, they added their names to a long list of stars who hold the gleeful bragging rights of being part of the Child’s Play franchise. Seeing as how Don Mancini’s first project in the seven-film series landed on screens in 1988 (more than 15 years before the eldest member of the triad was born), there have been plenty of big names walking through the franchise’s revolving doors. Speaking with Collider’s Britta DeVore, Lind shared a special memory from one of those cameo visits that she experienced on the latest season of Chucky, which saw the return of filmmaking icon and true-crime fan John Waters.Sharing a set with Waters is certainly enough to make even the most experienced performer nerd out. While it was undoubtedly a stressful day for the entire cast and crew behind Chucky, we’re happy to report that not only is Waters as charming and wonderful as he seems, but that, by Lind’s account, he’s more than happy to spend the day chatting, laughing, and sharing stories from his weird years in the industry.

“I think that one of my favorite days on set was - this is not a spoiler because he’s already been announced - definitely working with John Waters. That whole day was just so much fun, and we got to talk to him for so long. All the short stories that he shared with us about all of his experiences, I’m such a horror nerd that it was just like heaven for me to get to listen to all of his stories that he had. He’s such a great storyteller. You could literally listen to him talk for hours and hours and hours and hours.”

John Waters’ Triumphant Return To The ‘Child’s Play’ Franchise

When news broke back in December that Waters was tapped for a role in Chucky, audiences were delighted if not a bit confused. Longtime fans will remember that Waters previously appeared as a prying paparazzo in 2004’s Seed of Chucky - a character who didn’t make it beyond the credits. But, again, as longtime fans will know, Mancini has a zest for bringing previously killed-off actors back for another round (or in Devon Sawa’s case multiple rounds), in new roles. Such is the case for Waters who will appear in the second half of Season 3 as Wendell Wilkins - the creator of the Good Guy dolls. So, essentially, Waters is playing Chucky’s papa and we can’t wait to see how this plays out!

