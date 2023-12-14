The Big Picture Season 3 Part 2 of Chucky is set to feature director John Waters as the creator of the Good Guy dolls.

Chucky is dying of old age and may seek out the help of his "creator" to reverse the process.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 is currently filming and is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.

2023 was such a killer year for the horror genre. On television, there was no one who had more success this year than Chucky, who debuted the first part of his third season this past October. So far the season has been another insanely fun bloodbath and, since the actor’s strike is over, Season 3 Part 2 has resumed filming for its 2024 release. While the season will continue its White House murder spree and deal with a hilariously aging Chucky, we now know a new wrinkle that will be through into the back half the season. This would be the news that director John Waters will be returning to the franchise for Season 3.

Reported exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, Waters, who appeared in 2004’s Seed of Chucky, will be playing the creator of the Good Guy dolls Wendell Wilkins. So the legendary filmmaker is literally the one who inadvertently started this almost four decade long nightmare in the first place. How the creator of the Good Guy doll plays into the series remains to be seen, but given that Chucky is dying of old age, it’s likely the killer doll seeks out the help of his “creator” to reverse the process. Chucky has seen the same actors play different characters for decades. Whether it be Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa or Fiona Dourif, you never know who’s going to pop up no matter if they’ve already appeared or even died in the universe. Water’s is best known for directing films like Serial Moms and Hairspray, but he admitted to EW that he gets most recognition for Chucky. “I still get recognized on the Subway from Chucky. The only person who has ever recognized me on the subway, it’s because of Chucky,” Waters explained.

What’s Next For ‘Chucky’?

Chucky Season 3 Part I left us on a deadly cliff. After sacrificing souls at the White House during a dreadful Halloween party, Chucky’s plan to get back in the good graces of Damballa didn’t work. Our favorite toy size killer is dying and it feels like the end for the demented Good Guy doll. However, as horror fans know by now, Chucky always has a plan to come back. The clock is literally ticking and it’s going to be interesting to see how Chucky kills his way out of this one. Other loss ends that need to be tied up this season involve Tiffany Valentine trying to escape prison and Lexy trying to find her sister Caroline after Chucky took her under his serial killer wing last Season. No matter what happens next, the mixture of fun political commentary and more brutal kills has rejuvenated Chucky’s life once again with Season 3.

When Does ‘Chucky’ Return?

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it will return in 2024. Since it’s currently filming and only has four episodes left this season, horror fans should expect it in the first half of the year. Until then, while waiting for Waters return to the franchise, you can catch up with Chucky on Peacock now.