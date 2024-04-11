The Big Picture Chucky faces a midlife crisis in Episode 5, questioning his love for killing as he confronts his own mortality.

The episode cleverly explores Chucky's past and future, and plays at the ongoing beef between Chucky and M3GAN.

Fans can catch the next episode of Chucky on April 17 and stream the previous episode for free on YouTube.

Chucky has finally returned to the small screen this week with another blood-soaked episode. However, between the kills and literal haunting imagery, Season 3, Episode 5 “Death Becomes Her” was another fine example of the franchise’s meta edge. This included a hilarious crossover with horror’s new favorite killer doll, M3GAN, who Chucky wasn’t too happy to see.

The whole premise of this episode for Chucky was this murder-happy doll coming to terms with the fact that he’s dying. After 35-plus years of loyalty to Damballa, one accidental fight with Christianity last season caused this famous slasher villain to rapidly age. He’s at death’s door for the final time. This allowed Episode 5 to explore a side of Chucky we hadn't seen before. He’s depressed and questioning if he even loves killing anymore. In a depressive spiral, he turns on the TV to enact one of the best meta moments of the franchise.

While flipping through the channels, he runs into a string of iconic modern horror movies surrounding killer dolls. This includes The Boy, James Wan’s underrated gem Dead Silence, and last year’s genre smash hit M3GAN. While it was very funny to see Chucky saddened by the fact Dead Silence never became a franchise, his reaction to M3GAN was everything horror fans would want and then some. “Oh god, no, kill me now. That little b***h. She stole my moves,” Chucky would hilariously say before acting like his younger self, vulgarly projecting “F**k you, Ma-THREE-gan.” He would complete a rage trip by giving M3GAN the middle finger.

Is Chucky vs M3GAN In Our Future?

Close

While Episode 5 was more of a reflective episode focusing on ghosts and unresolved trauma, that made Chucky’s staple humor hit harder. Ever since M3GAN started dancing on the big screen in early 2023, fans have been dying to have these two crazed dolls duke it out. The similarities are note-worthy, as Chucky himself pointed out. Chucky’s creator Don Mancini recently revealed that he’s in the early stages of working on the next film in the franchise and last year even welcomed M3GAN into the killer doll family.

Both M3GAN and Chucky are under Universal Pictures, so it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility — and stranger things have happened. Crossover films in the horror genre have been sorely lacking in the last decade. Not since Freddy vs Jason or the Alien vs Predator films have we witnessed a potential showdown of this magnitude. If any two icons could bring the craze back, it would be Chucky and M3GAN. The former feels like his franchise has finally entered its prime while Blumhouse hasn’t even scratched the surface of M3GAN’s potential yet. M3GAN 2.0 is coming out next year, but after that, who knows where this AI-centric doll will appear next?

When’s the Next Episode of ‘Chucky’?

Chucky Season 3, Episode 6 will debut on Syfy and the USA Network on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 PM EST. Each new episode will stream the next day on Peacock. However, you can currently catch up for free on YouTube with Episode 5. The latest episode can be viewed below.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch on Peacock