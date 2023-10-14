Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Chucky Season 3.

With Season 3 of Chucky putting the killer doll in the White House, the stakes are at an all-time high. The very first episode of the new season proved that there’s no rest for the wicked, and Chucky (Brad Dourif) is quick to get to work, slashing his way through the White House staff. His reign of terror continues on in the second episode, claiming the life of a fan-favorite character in the process: Mrs. Fairchild (Annie Briggs). As we’ve come to see with this franchise, and especially the TV series, Chucky is merciless, and no one is safe. He doesn’t care that he’s orphaning kids or even killing kids, he’s completely deranged, and it makes for a thrilling watch every episode. But his latest kill leaves a major question hanging in the air: Where are Devon, Jake, and Lexy going to go now?

Ms. Fairchild Was a Fan-Favorite Character From the Start of 'Chucky'

Despite the obscene amount of victims that Chucky has tallied up over the course of the series, no one has had it quite as difficult as Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Not only are they themselves being targeted by Chucky, but so are their loved ones. It all started with Jake’s dad Lucas (Devon Sawa), who was electrocuted by Chucky as an act of twisted devotion to Jake. Jake was then sent to live with his Aunt Bree (Lexa Doig), Uncle Logan (played again by Devon Sawa), and his cousin Junior (Teo Briones), only for Chucky to put an end to each of them as well. But it wasn’t just Jake who was targeted, Chucky also took the lives of Devon’s mom, and both of Lexy’s parents, effectively leaving these kids as orphans. And to top it all off, Lexy’s sister Caroline (Carina Battrick) is missing, and Chucky definitely had something to do with it.

With no parents left, Season 3 had to find a way to tackle the kids' living situation. After all, they can’t live on their own, they’re not even in high school yet! And Season 2 already did the boarding school thing which was ill-fated, so that wasn’t a viable option. In a rather wholesome twist, Ms. Fairchild, the kids’ science teacher, takes them in and becomes their legal guardian. Ms. Fairchild has been around since the pilot episode, and from the get-go was one of the few likable and genuine adults. She offered her support to Jake, tried to mend the feud between him and Lexy, and was the only one who took the kids seriously when it came to Chucky. And after all that, these kids have been through it was a breath of fresh air to see them get taken in by someone who genuinely cares for each of them.

She’s a beloved character by fans — or at least, she was. She met a tragic fate in the second episode of Season 3, aptly titled “Let The Right One In.” After the kids manage to befriend the president’s son, they get an invitation to the White House where they plan to seek out Chucky, and Ms. Fairchild tags along, refusing to let them go at it alone. When the First Lady, Charlotte (Lara Jean Chorostecki) is pulled aside, Ms. Fairchild is left alone, though not entirely as, unbeknownst to her, Chucky has been lurking. He sneaks up behind her and strangles her with an American flag, and though for a moment it seems like she may be able to fight Chucky off just long enough to escape, she ultimately succumbs.

What Does Ms. Fairchild’s Death Mean For the Season?

With Ms. Fairchild dead, Devon, Jake, and Lexy are left without a guardian once again. Aside from being just plain sad (seriously, when are these kids gonna catch a break?) it also begs the question: What does this mean going forward? Seeing as Ms. Fairchild was their legal guardian, and they’re not old enough to be living on their own; the fate of Jake, Devon, and Lexy is sort of in the air at the moment. Could they be put in foster care? As we saw in the first episode of Season 2, Jake was put in the system, and though that didn’t turn out so well (RIP Gary) it’s still a real possibility for these kids. It could certainly open up an interesting twist for the series by putting a bit more challenge behind their pursuit of Chucky. It wouldn’t be quite as easy to sneak off whenever they want while in foster care. Or perhaps there’s another guardian who will take them in, a family member who decides to step up, or a kind-hearted friend. Or maybe, just maybe, there’s a much bigger place these kids will be bunking, such as the White House.

With the murders that have already taken place in the White House over the past two episodes, and Charlotte knowing that something more sinister is going on, it feels pretty plausible that these kids could be getting some pretty high-up roommates. Now that the kids have befriended the President’s son, and they’re familiar with the family, it wouldn’t be so out of the blue. Ms. Fairchild was even talking to Charlotte about how great the kids are, which now in hindsight feels like foreshadowing. Add to that the fact that Charlotte is deep in the investigation behind all of the deaths that have been occurring, perhaps her guilt over leaving Ms. Fairchild by herself could be just the ammunition needed to invite the kids to stay.

Chucky has never been a logical franchise; it’s absurd and that’s why we love it. So though it may seem unreasonable that the kids would just get invited to live in the White House, stranger things have definitely happened in this franchise. Setting the third season in the White House was a completely unhinged idea to begin with, and frankly, it would be a waste not to put it to full use. We’ll of course have to wait and see what the show decides to do, but all signs seem to point towards Jake, Devon, and Lexy moving to the big (white) house.