The Big Picture Chucky has always been twisted, having had multiple brutal kills throughout the franchise.

Chucky plots to nuke the North Pole with the intention of ruining Santa Claus for children everywhere.

It's especially evil, even for Chucky, as he not only ruins the innocence of children who believe in Santa, but also kills some polar bears.

No horror villain is good, hence why they’re the villain, but sometimes they act so atrociously that you really can’t help but gasp at their actions. That's the case with Chucky (Brad Dourif) pretty much all the time. He may be funny, but he’s also thoroughly twisted, and the two put together makes for a deliciously entertaining time that makes us root for him every time. But in a recent episode of Chucky Season 3, the titular killer doll hit an all-time low, even for him. And he’s done some pretty messed up stuff, so for him to have suddenly topped his evil doings is a little impressive, but nonetheless shocking.

Chucky Has Always Been Twisted

Chucky has a pretty brutal track record, and he’s always been that way. Even in the very first movie, Child’s Play, he did some pretty twisted stuff that was shocking to see in the first entry of what would eventually become a franchise. But that also might be why it became a franchise. In that first movie, Chucky pushes Maggie (Dinah Manoff) out of an apartment building window to her death, while she’s babysitting Andy (Alex Vincent). As if that wasn’t a brutal enough introduction, he follows this kill up in Child’s Play 2 by killing a teacher with a yardstick. He even killed off John Ritter’s character in Bride of Chucky with nails to the face, and that man’s a beloved treasure in the acting world! And who can forget when he drove Britney Spears off the road in Seed of Chucky, killing her and any chance of hearing new music from her in the Chucky-verse ever again. Chucky has always been twisted, and he gets a sick thrill out of it, which makes for an entertaining watch for fans. But in Season 3, Episode 6 of Chucky, titled “Panic Room,” he hit a brand-new low that may just be unforgivable. He bombed the North Pole, killed Santa Claus, and probably some helpless polar bears as well. What gives, Chucky?

Chucky vs. The North Pole

Throughout Season 3 we’ve learned that Chucky is dying. And not in his typical way, where he dies, and then comes back in a new form. No, he’s like really dying, and there’s no chance of him coming back when he does. In a humorous scene earlier in the season, Chucky discovered that he was getting wrinkles, and as the episodes have gone on, he’s only grown visibly older, to the point where he looks more like a walking corpse than a killer doll. After consulting a VooDoo doctor, Chucky learns that, due to his forced exorcism in Season 2, he has been infected with Catholicism, and Damballa doesn’t like that. Hence why the being has now abandoned Chucky, leaving him to slowly rot away. But the doctor does tell him that he can attempt a ritual that could possibly save him. The only issue is that it hasn’t been attempted in centuries, and isn’t even guaranteed to work. But Chucky tries anyway, if not to break the curse, but also for a little extracurricular fun. After all, the task is to kill a specific number of people in an evil house, and then the curse will be lifted. He first attempts this in the Amityville house, but when that fails, he moves on to the White House. And though he succeeds in his mission there, he still can’t manage to win back Damballa. And so, Chucky accepts his fate, and phones Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) to let her know. But she tells him he should take as many people with him on his way out as he can, which in his mind translates to the entire world.

With Henry (Callum Vinson) already under his thumb, Chucky is easily able to maneuver his way through the White House inconspicuously. But he has one goal in mind: get to the nukes. He manages to get there, and orders bombs to be dropped on Moscow, the North Pole, and Pyongyang. But just as they’re about to be sent off, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Grant (Jackson Kelly), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Jake (Zackary Arthur) arrive just in time to thwart his plans. Chucky is suddenly shot through the chest by the president’s body double, Jenkins (Devon Sawa), and as Chucky lies bleeding out on the table, he manages to call off the attacks on Moscow and Pyongyang. But before he can manage to call off the attack on the North Pole, Chucky, with his dying breath, utters “Fuck, Santa” and slams his hand down on the big red button, launching the nuke. According to Chucky, his reasoning for wanting to nuke the North Pole is that he wants the kids who survive the apocalypse he’s planning to invoke to know that Santa Claus isn’t real. This shocks Henry, but Chucky is unphased, and unbothered. He just knows that if he really does successfully nuke all three places, he’ll be the serial killer with the biggest body count. Which is all fine and dandy, Chucky, but did you have to nuke the polar bears?

Chucky Has Hit a New Low

Look, no one watches the Chucky movies to see morally right events unfold, but this scene was particularly cruel. Manipulating children and framing them for your murders? I can overlook it. Killing people in the most brutal fashion for sport? Fine. But killing Santa? POLAR BEARS? Probably some penguins too! What did they ever do to you, Chucky? Seriously! Chucky has had some seriously gnarly kills, but this might be his worst one yet. We don’t even actually see anything but the impact is enough to last a lifetime. And it doesn’t help that we see the helpless polar bears in a little montage as the nuke flies through the air. It’s sick and twisted, Chucky. Just sick and twisted. And don’t even get me started on him killing Santa! He just crushed the innocence of children everywhere. Not to mention who probably wished for a Good Guy doll from Santa, and now will never get it. So not only has Chucky just ruined the dreams of kids everywhere, but he’s also seriously damaging the funds of his doll species. That's not very “friend till the end” of you Chucky.

In fact, ever since Chucky moved to television, he’s taken on a new sense of brutality. Don't get me wrong, he’s always had a creative streak to his kills, but he’s been especially gorey with them over the past three seasons. He literally sawed a woman in half in the Season 2 finale! It’s hard to get gorier than that. But despite his increasingly twisted habits, it’s hard to look away, and it’s always exciting to see what Chucky has up his sleeve next. Just… maybe leave the Easter Bunny alone, OK Chuck?

Chucky airs Wednesday nights on the Syfy network and can be streamed next day on Peacock in the U.S.

