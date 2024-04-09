The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 sends Chucky to the White House where he lives with the president and his family.

Tiffany Valentine survives Chucky's attack but goes to prison for murder and is given the death penalty, leading her to scheme up an escape plan via voodoo.

Chucky learns that his Season 2 exorcism is interfering with the magic from Damballa which is causing him to age rapidly, and the only cure is a centuries-old ritual.

After a six-month-long hiatus, it's finally time for everyone’s favorite killer doll to continue his reign of terror in the second half of Chucky’s third season. Season 3 of Chucky premiered in October 2023, and only aired four out of its eight episodes before going on an extensive hiatus. The hiatus was due to the Writers Guild of America strike, which affected the production of countless movies and series. But finally, Chucky is making his return, and after the cliffhanger Part 1 left off on, there’s no telling what Part 2 has in store. But here’s everything you need to remember before going into it.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Chucky For President?

Season 3 of Chucky begins in the White House. Yes, you read that right. THE White House. We see a young boy being comforted by his mother because he’s afraid that there are ghosts in his closet. Any other time this would likely be no cause for real concern. After all, kids always think there’s something in the closet. But this is Chucky, and we never know what he’s up to. His latest scheme? Weaseling his way into the White House by posing as a toy doll, and not the menacing killer we know him to be. Henry Collins (Callum Vinson) is the unknowingly unlucky owner of Chucky (Brad Dourif), only he refers to him as Joseph, which is revealed to be the name of his brother who recently died. Henry is the son of James Collins (Devon Sawa), the President of the United States in Chucky-verse. So, much to everyone’s chagrin, Chucky is not running for president like Season 3’s promotion may have suggested, but he is still set up in the White House and that’s almost as bad.

While Chucky at first seems like a surprisingly good house guest for once, it becomes clear that he’s still up to his sinister ways — not that we expected anything less. Through Henry, Chucky manages to get inside the Oval Office, which is about the last place Chucky should be allowed to go. While inside, Chucky steals a letter opener, and it’s just a matter of time before he puts the tool to a sadistic new use. He does eventually kill James’ secretary Samantha (Steffi DiDomenicantonio), but before that, he takes out the family’s security guard Teddy (Noah Dalton Danby), which devastates Henry. It’s through a news story about Teddy’s death that Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Jake (Zackary Arthur), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) discover Chucky’s whereabouts, and they plan to put an end to him once and for all.

The Gang’s Together Again

Image via SYFY

Following the death of their parents, which leaves each of them orphaned, Lexy, Jake, and Devon are taken in by their teacher, Miss Fairchild (Annie Briggs), who has repeatedly been shown to be the only adult who believes the kids about Chucky. Despite the tragic losses each of them faced, things seem to be going well for them — as well as it can be, anyway. Jake has taken up live-streaming his art, Devon is back to podcasting and is focusing heavily on the lore of Charles Lee Ray, and Lexy is desperately searching for her sister Caroline (Carina Battrick) with the help of TikTok.

After discovering that Chucky had infiltrated the White House, Lexy reaches out to the President’s eldest son, Grant (Jackson Kelly), using their shared grief over losing a sibling as leverage. She scores them all an invitation to his home, and Miss Fairchild accompanies them, which proves to be a fatal mistake. Things seem to be going well at first, until Miss Fairchild is left alone in a room and is suddenly attacked by Chucky, who strangles her with an American flag. And as if that wasn’t enough, he steals her phone and FaceTimes Jake, Lexy, and Devon and taunts them with the murder before telling them he’ll be waiting at the Halloween party — which he promises will be an extra bloody affair.

Tiffany Behind Bars

Image Via Syfy

The third episode of Season 3, aptly titled “Jennifer’s Body”, finally gives us closure for the Season 2 finale, in which Chucky, disguised as a Belle doll, attacked Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly). The episode ended before we saw the outcome, and we were left to wonder what exactly happened to the fan-favorite character. Did she somehow survive? Or did she finally fall victim to Chucky after all these years? Season 3 gives us these much-desired answers. As it turns out, the police broke down the door and arrested Tiffany before Chucky could finish her off. She’s arrested for murder and is taken away in a police car. While in prison, Tiffany is visited by Lexy, who demands to know where Caroline is, but Tiffany explains that Chucky took her, and she doesn’t know where she is now. She also reveals that there is another Chucky doll out there, which shocks Lexy as she believes she killed the final one. We then go forward in time to Tiffany’s murder trial, where Jake, Lexy, Devon, and Nica (Fiona Fourif) all testify against her. Tiffany then tells the judge and jury the whole story. That she is not actually Jennifer Tilly, but is actually Tiffany Valentine, and that she was transferred into the body of a doll by her lover, Charles Lee Ray. She goes on to say that in an attempt to find human vessels for their souls, Tiffany chose the body of Jennifer Tilly, because she wanted to be a movie star. Naturally, nobody believes her, and despite her attorney’s attempt to get her off by reason of insanity, she’s sentenced to the death penalty on the count of 103 murders.

In the present-day timeline, Tiffany is sent to prison in Texas, and since she is believed to be Jennifer Tilly, she is put in a special section of the prison. There she meets a celebrity chef named Evelyn (Nia Vardalos), and the pair begin to bond. But their budding friendship quickly turns sour when Tiffany reveals she killed Jennifer’s sister Meg Tilly. Evelyn is appalled that Tiffany could kill her own sister, but once again, Tiffany insists she is not Jennifer, so technically it wasn’t her sister, but Evelyn just tells her that she will cheer when they execute her and walks away. She leaves behind a cigarette butt which Tiffany pockets, and we later find out that this is because she has received a voodoo for dummies book, like we saw her read from in Bride of Chucky when she resurrected Chucky. She makes a voodoo doll of Evelyn and through the spell is able to control her movements. She makes Evelyn mutilate her body in heinous ways, from stabbing herself, peeling her hands with a peeler, and putting her head in a pot of hot oil, which ultimately kills her. It’s brutal, but also humorous in how it’s done — the two capstones of the Child’s Play franchise.

Image Via Syfy

She doesn’t end the voodoo fun there though, she also creates a doll of one of the officers after acquiring a piece of her gum. However, she doesn’t kill the officer like she did Evelyn, she instead manipulates her into helping her get out of jail. She just needs personal items from each of the guards, all to be acquired before her execution date in three weeks. Since the officer is under Tiffany’s voodoo, she’s bound by the spell to help her, and though the episode ends before we can see it through any further, it seems as though there’s more hope for Tiffany than it originally seemed.

The Curious Case of Charles Lee Ray

Close

In the episode “Jennifer’s Body” we see the aftermath of what happened after Chucky attacked Tiffany in the Season 2 finale, and we learn from Tiffany that Caroline and Chucky got away together. As Tiffany was being loaded into the police car, Nica Pierce witnessed Caroline leave the hotel with Chucky safely in her arms, and though she tried to chase after them, she lost them when they went down into the subway. We go on to follow Chucky and Caroline after their escape, and as sadistic as it may be, the pair are actually quite amusing to watch together. It’s totally twisted, but isn’t that the point? While inside a cab, the pair discuss Chucky’s plans to kill, which naturally disturbs the driver (played by Kenan Thompson) and results in him asking the two to leave. They do so, but not before killing the driver in what may just be one of Chucky’s most brutal kills yet. He extends the driver’s seat back, sticks an umbrella down his throat, and proceeds to pop it open — exploding the driver’s throat and killing him with a splatter. Yuck!

When he and Caroline take a break to get some sleep, Chucky awakes to discover he’s losing his hair, which is naturally quite concerning considering he’s a doll and all. Caroline suggests he see a voodoo doctor, which Chucky agrees to. He’s asked by the doctor if he’s been practicing any new religions, to which Chucky says no but that he was recently involved in an exorcism. The doctor then concludes that he’s been infested with Christian magic, which doesn’t sit right with Damballa and results in the spirit abandoning him. He can no longer possess other bodies now, and he’s beginning to age, and rapidly so. The doctor then tells him that there is a cure, but it’s done by way of a ritual that hasn’t been attempted since the Crusades, but Chucky is willing to try anything. The ritual is that Chucky must sacrifice six people inside an evil house. So he and Caroline head to Amityville, New York to the Amityville Horror house. After all, it’s one of the most famous evil houses, surely it’ll do. Lucky for him and Caroline, a party is taking place inside, so Chucky makes quick work of the guests. But the ritual doesn’t work, so Chucky decides that the house isn’t evil enough, and instead decides that the White House is the way to go instead. After Caroline applies some makeup to hide the signs of his aging, Chucky goes to the cemetery and waits near Joseph Collins’ grave. Henry spots him and, believing he’s his brother reincarnate, takes Chucky home, explaining how the menacing doll made it inside the house.

Image Via Syfy

Months later, in the present timeline, Chucky prepares for the Collins’ Halloween party, where he plans to succeed in his ritual. But because there are so many people, meaning plenty of witnesses that could stop him, Chucky opts for a more creative tactic. He loosens the screws in the chandelier hanging from the ceiling, which causes the massive fixture to fall to the ground, crushing multiple partygoers underneath and killing them. Devon is almost among these victims, but he is thankfully saved at the last second by Jake, much to Chucky’s chagrin. Chucky later performs the iconic chant to Damballa, made all the more dramatic by his Phantom of the Opera costume. But when he removes his mask and looks into the mirror, he discovers that the ritual didn’t work after all, and he’s aged even more and is continuing to do so. Chucky now faces the one thing he has never had about before. Mortality. And it may just be his biggest fight yet.

