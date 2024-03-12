The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 Part 2 releases fresh images ahead of its return date on USA and SYFY.

Devon, Jake, and Lexy appear to continue their relentless pursuit of Chucky in Washington, D.C.

Chucky is shown aging rapidly and Jennifer Tilly returns as Tiffany Valentine in the new images.

Just as promised — he always comes back. We now know that Chucky will make his grand re-appearance to Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock on April 10 but the production team is finally hitting us with some fresh looks at the killer doll and the rest of his squad. Just before the show bowed out following the first batch of episodes for its third season, audiences were gifted with a peek into the future of what is still to come when the series returns. That first look happened all the way back in October, so these images have been a long time coming. Showcasing the trio bent on Chucky’s destruction, the terror living inside the White House, and the once immortal doll’s rapid aging, the images paint a clearer picture of the horror set to return this April.

Several of the shots confirm that Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), Jake (Zackary Arthur), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) weren’t dissuaded by the absolute bloodbath that went down at the White House’s Halloween party and are still taking up temporary residence in Washington, D.C. They’ll now be staying at the hotel without their teacher and guardian, Miss Fairchild (Annie M. Briggs), as the only reliable adult in their lives was shockingly killed off during the first part of the season. Meanwhile, it’s all hands on deck inside the walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as the President (Devon Sawa) delivers a speech to a room presumably filled with the press. While we don’t know what comments the leader of the free world is making, we can lean towards the thought that he’ll be forced to talk about the chandelier drop at the Halloween party.

No set of Chucky teaser images would be complete without a look at the character at the center of the franchise, with the doll first made famous in the 1988 film, Child’s Play, dropping in for several shots. One of the biggest plot twists to come so far in Season 3, so far, is that Chucky has started to age at a rapid pace and, unless he turns things around quickly, will soon meet his long-coming demise. The shots feature a lot of horrifying closeups of a frail Chucky, with one revealing that, no matter what, he can still flip off his enemies. The only downer to today’s image drop is that only one photo features Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine. The snap in question is a split between Tiffany and her old beau, Chucky, and, from all appearances, it looks like Tiffany’s plan to bust out of prison paid off.

What's Next for 'Chucky'?

Since first slicing and dicing its way onto small screens in 2021, the Don Mancini-created series has garnered plenty of praise from critics and fans. Following a very bloody Christmas-themed episode at the end of 2022, the show was quickly renewed for a third season, putting Mancini and the rest of his creative team in the hot seat to churn out yet another chapter in a franchise that has carefully planned and plotted seven films and, at the time, two seasons of television. Known for bringing on top-tier talent, the upcoming installments will see the previously killed-off John Waters return to the family as Good Guys doll creator, Wendell Wilkins, with Mancini likely dropping in another fun guest here and there.

You can check out the images for the second half of Chucky’s third season above and catch the return on April 10. Until then, get caught up on all episodes now streaming on Peacock.

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

