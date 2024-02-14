The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 Part 2 will arrive on April 10, after filming delays due to the writers' and actors' strike.

The first half of Season 3 premiered in October and ended with a cliffhanger at a Christmas party in the White House.

Season 3 Part 2 will focus on Chucky's deteriorating condition, Tiffany's jailbreak, and the ghostly spirits haunting the White House. John Waters will make an appearance as the Good Guy Dolls creator.

Chucky has finally set a return date for when he’ll rise to the occasion and - hopefully - turn back time before it’s too late. Syfy and USA Network’s uber-popular horror series has revealed that it will return on April 10 with streaming expected to carry over to its recently new home at Peacock. Like many projects shooting over the last year, Chucky was caught up in the historical writers’ and actors’ strike, with filming put on hold for the show’s second half of its third season.

The first half arrived in October, with four episodes slashing their way onto Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock. Then, in late November, Child’s Play franchise creator Don Mancini revealed that the cast and crew had returned to work. Slowly but surely, stars like Jennifer Tilly and Devon Sawa celebrated their final days on set, with an announcement for the third season’s arrival still hanging in the balance - until today.

When we do pick up with the series in the spring, it will come following the cliffhanger that capped the first four episodes of Season 3. There was a lot packed into the installment that centered around the White House’s annual Christmas party, with Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) managing to infiltrate the festivities thanks to Lexy’s social media friendship with the President’s (Sawa) son, Grant (Jackson Kelly). Meanwhile, Chucky unleashed chaos in the most dramatic way possible - by dropping the diamond-dripping chandelier in the middle of the crowded dance floor. Still, his attempt to reverse his aging by mass murder wasn’t enough, as the end of the episode revealed that it was back to square one for the knife-wielding horror icon.

What’s Next For Season 3?

Close

Keeping up with the bragging rights of being the highest-rated property to come from the Child’s Play franchise, Season 3 of Chucky is doing a killer job of drawing audiences in and keeping them engaged. A previously released teaser for part two proved that you just can’t keep a Good Guy down with Chucky fighting until the end, despite his deteriorating condition. While we last saw Tiffany Valentine (Tilly) in jail, a clip of her all dolled up seems to hint that her breakout plan works. And then there’s the ghostly side story about the spirits haunting the rooms and corridors of the White House, which will take more of a front seat for part two. Finally, we know that the great John Waters will appear as Good Guy Dolls creator, Wendell Wilkins, a character presumably tied to Chucky’s quest to de-age himself.

You can check out the Season 3 part two teaser below and stay tuned for the official return date of Chucky - on USA Network, Syfy, and Peacock on April 10. For now, head to Peacock to get caught up with every episode so far.

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch On Peacock